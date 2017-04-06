Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath waives off farmers’ loan upto Rs 1 lakh

Health minister Singh said there were 2.15 crore small and marginal farmers, out of a total of about 2.3 crore farmers in Uttar Pradesh. The government said that while 90% of the funds earmarked for the project has been released, only 60% ground work has been completed at the site.The Yogi government said that ₹36,359 crore would be generated through the sale of government bonds.The agenda of the meeting is not yet known but it is expected that new government may take decisions on several issues.Resonating similar sentiments, another Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Keshav Prasad Maurya termed the decision as “historic”.In the press briefing after the cabinet meet, minister Srikanth Sharma announced that the government had also chose to keep a target of 80 lakh tonnes for wheat purchase.Out of the around ₹36,000-crore waiver, ₹6,000 crore would be given to farmers whose loan has been declared as “non-performing assets” (NPA) by banks.Even after the rout in the 2017 State Assembly elections, there has been no thaw in the relations between the Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav camps.In Maharashtra, the government is already under pressure to announce a complete farm loan waiver.The Adityanath government was sworn-in on March 19 and its first cabinet meeting will be held tomorrow, over a fortnight after the swearing-in ceremony.The BJP had in its poll manifesto or Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra for Uttar Pradesh promised to write off loans taken by small and marginal farmers.No illegal slaughterhouse will be allowed in the state. “Those interested may renew their licence”, the minister said. “The innocent would not be harassed and the guilty must not be spared”, Sharma said.Farmers will now get Rs 10 more than minimum support price per quintal, a spokesman added.It was also decided that a group of ministers will study the industrial policies of other states to come up with its own plan.