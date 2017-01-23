Justin Trudeau Praises Women's March As Inspirational

Canadian demonstrators who took part in this weekend’s Women’s March on Washington woke up on Sunday to a virtual thumbs-up from their country’s leader. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted a note of congratulations (in both French and English). “You keep your government inspired,” he told participants. Congratulations to the women and men across Canada who came out yesterday to support women's rights. You keep your government inspired.— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 22, 2017 So-called “sister marches” held in solidarity with the D.C. event took place in at least 22 cities around Canada. A delegation from Canada also marched in Washington, although multiple participants told CBC News they were denied entry to the U.S. They said they suspected they’d been turned away because of their anti-President Donald Trump stance. More than 111k showed up at #womensmarch rallies in Canada, according to @CdnWomenMarch. Breakdown by community here. #wmwcanada pic.twitter.com/BPp2xEcBXn— Sarah Boesveld (@sarahboesveld) January 22, 2017