Rescuers Find Puppies Buried Beneath Avalanche At Italy Hotel

Five days after an avalanche decimated a luxury Italian mountain hotel, rescuers pulled three tiny miracles from the icy rubble. Three snow-white puppies were found alive in the ruins of Abruzzo’s Hotel Rigopiano in Central Italy on Monday, bringing new hope that the 22 people who remain missing may still be alive in air pockets. Anadolu Agency via Getty Images One of three puppies that were pulled from the ruins of an Italian hotel on Monday is seen in the arms of a rescuer. “It’s a race against time. We know we need to go fast, but it’s not an easy working environment,” Luca Cari, a fire service spokesman, told The Guardian. The same day the puppies were found, rescue officials pulled a woman’s body from the rubble, bringing the death toll to seven, The Associated Press reported. Anadolu Agency via Getty Images The tiny puppies were heard barking from the hotel’s boiler room, rescue officials said. The sheepdogs had been found in the hotel’s boiler room after firefighters heard soft barking coming from behind a wall, Sonia Marini, a member of the State Forestry Corps, told the AP. “In fact, it was hard to find them right away because they were hidden. Then we heard this very tiny bark. And we saw them from a little hole the firefighters had opened in the wall,” she said. Anadolu Agency via Getty Images The puppies are reportedly only a month old. Their parents were able to escape the avalanche. At first glance, the pups appeared to be in “very good health,” the BBC quoted one rescuer as saying. The puppies are reportedly only a month old and were born to the hotel’s resident sheepdogs, Nuvola and Lupo, who were able to escape the avalanche. More than 30 people were inside the hotel when it was pummeled by the avalanche, officials said. Anadolu Agency via Getty Images The puppies appeared to be in “very good health,” one rescuer was quoted as saying. CHECK OUT THESE RELATED STORIES BELOW: Eight Survivors Found After Massive Italy Avalanche Avalanche Destroys Italian Hotel, 30 Feared Dead Nepal Opens Everest To Climbers For First Time Since Avalanche The Haiti Earthquake: Seven Years Later