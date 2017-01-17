Russians Mint 'In Trump We Trust' Coin Ahead Of U.S. Inauguration

Here’s some money that’s definitely funny. A Russian company has unveiled commemorative silver and gold coins featuring Donald Trump’s face ahead of his presidential inauguration. The limited-edition coins ― only 45 have been made ― feature a cherubic mug of the incoming president as well as the Statue of Liberty and the inscription: “In Trump We Trust.” Vladimir Vasyukhin, director of the metal-works company Art-Grani, recently showcased the nearly two-pound medallion to The Associated Press Television Network. Associated Press Television Network A Russian company has revealed a commemorative Donald Trump coin ahead of this week’s Inauguration. “There are more hopes associated with Trump with regards to the lifting of sanctions; maybe the environment (between the U.S. and Russia) will change,” Vasyukhin told the network, explaining his motivation. Trump has indeed suggested such a rosy outlook. He has praised Russian President Vladimir Putin as a strong leader who is “very smart.” That comes despite contrasting comments from U.S. politicians as well as U.S. intelligence agencies suggesting that Russia was behind hackings that interfered with the presidential election. Earlier this month, the CIA, FBI and National Security Agency concluded that Moscow was directly responsible for the attacks. In an interview released Monday, Trump suggested relaxing some U.S. sanctions against Russia — imposed over its annexation of Crimea — if the nation agrees to a nuclear arms reduction. Associated Press Television Network The coin’s opposite side features the Statue of Liberty and the engraved line: “In Trump We Trust.” Vasyukhin, who said the coins will sell for thousands of dollars, said his company would like to give the first coin to the president-elect himself. He said his company has asked Russian diplomats and business partners to help arrange the presentation. Art-Grani’s prior work includes coins featuring Putin’s face. One such coin was reportedly crafted to celebrate the annexation of Crimea, which Ukraine’s then-prime minister had decried as “a robbery on an international scale.” Больше года назад в честь присоединения Крыма к России мы выпустили лимитированную коллекцию киллограммовых монет с барельефом Путина В.В. Несколько месяцев спустя "подделки" наших монет мы нашли на известных китайских сайтах. Нам очень понравилось. А вам? # путин #монета #златоуст #подделка A photo posted by ЭКСКЛЮЗИВНЫЕ ПОДАРКИ (@art.grani) on Jun 17, 2015 at 4:10am PDT CHECK OUT THESE RELATED STORIES BELOW: Russia Sanctions Explained All You Need To Know About The Russia Sanctions The Truth About Russia And Me Despite Staggering Death Toll, Trump Says There's No Evidence Putin's Killed Journalists