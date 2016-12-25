Syria's Bashar Assad Tops Off Another Year Of Bloodshed With A Holiday Photoshoot

Syrian President Bashar Assad is bringing a sixth consecutive year of horrifying conflict and carnage to a purportedly festive close at an orphanage just north of Damascus. Photos and video that the regime released on its official social media platforms Christmas morning show the leader and wife Asma Assad kneeling to hug and kiss smiling children dressed in Santa costumes. مع أطفال ميتم دير سيدة #صيدنايا.. اليوم.. #ميلاد_مجيد.. #SyrianPresidency #Syria #President #Assad #Asma #BestOfTheDay #Saydnaya #Merrychristmas #Xmas #Love #Orphan #family A photo posted by Syrian Presidency (@syrianpresidency) on Dec 25, 2016 at 6:53am PST داخل دير سيدة #صيدنايا بيوم #الميلاد_المجيد.. الرئيس #الأسد وعائلته برفقة أطفال ميتم الدير.. اليوم

#SyrianPresidency #Syria #Merrychristmas pic.twitter.com/rQWtspHkME— Syrian Presidency (@Presidency_Sy) December 25, 2016 The nation’s civil war has claimed nearly 500,000 lives and forced more than 11.2 million people to flee their homes since it erupted in 2011. Syria and its Russian allies have repeatedly bombed civilian structures, including hospitals and schools. Assad and his regime have also committed war crimes against his own people, including the use of chemical weapons, the United Nations and rights groups say. Syria’s president and his family celebrated their carefully documented holiday in Saydnaya, where tens of thousands of Syrians have been systematically detained and subjected to crimes against humanity in the regime’s brutal torture prison. في دير سيدة #صيدنايا.. اليوم..

صور أخرى للزيارة على صفحتنا على الفيسبوك.. #ميلاد_مجيد..

#SyrianPresidency #Syria #Merrychristmas #Saydnaya pic.twitter.com/HlYx2X4Fk3— Syrian Presidency (@Presidency_Sy) December 25, 2016 The Syrian regime strives to project an image of normality and power in its propaganda, according to analyst and reporter Annia Ciezadlo. “The Assad government is showing its supporters ― even the reluctant ones ― that it’s in control,” she wrote for Syria Deeply in October. “More than that, it’s demonstrating that it’s the only force within Syria that can guarantee a normal life.” He’s also celebrating the recent “liberation” of Aleppo, where citizens who were formerly trapped in the embattled city have gone from “siege to slaughter” after Assad’s government seized control from rebel forces following a gruesome, years-long battle. الرئيس #الأسد وعائلته في دير سيدة #صيدنايا.. قبل قليل..#ميلاد_مجيد.. #SyrianPresidency #Syria #Merrychristmas pic.twitter.com/lWmCbhYzdf— Syrian Presidency (@Presidency_Sy) December 25, 2016 بيوم #الميلاد_المجيد.. الرئيس #الأسد وعائلته في زيارة لميتم الأطفال في دير سيدة #صيدنايا.. قبل قليل#SyrianPresidency #Syria #Merrychristmas pic.twitter.com/gOQsYloEeu— Syrian Presidency (@Presidency_Sy) December 25, 2016 Meanwhile, many of the millions of Syrians displaced by years of violence are cold, hungry and living in squalor this holiday season. To support crisis-afflicted Syrians, see The WorldPost’s list of ways you can help. You can also donate to charities working in Syria via the CrowdRise widget below. Aleppo Relief Fund on CrowdRise

