Brock Lesnar's Upcoming Schedule For WWE Universal Title Reign Revealed

The WWE Universe is skeptical about Brock Lesnar holding the WWE Universal Championship because he won’t consistently be featured on WWE television, but the schedule for his current title reign has revealed if that will be an issue or not over the coming months. Lesnar being off Raw every week and taking the WWE Universal Title with him is the last thing the WWE Universe wants to see heading into WWE Summerslam. At Wrestlemania 33, Brock Lesnar finally defeated Goldberg after an explosive match. Their bout didn’t last long in terms of time, but the intensity made it one of the most entertaining on the Wrestlemania 33 card in Orlando. There was a lot of speculation that WWE officials had second thoughts about Lesnar winning, but the original plans went through, and everyone has moved on with Brock as the WWE Universal Champion. During the post-Wrestlemania edition of Raw this week, WWE teased a few different feud possibilities for Brock Lesnar’s first title defense. Paul Heyman mentioned Roman Reigns, which is the rumored plan for Wrestlemania 34. Braun Strowman confronted Brock on Raw. Even Finn Balor is being rumored for a title shot in the future. However, Brock Lesnar’s upcoming schedule over the next month will get in the way. [Image by WWE] It’s being reported that Brock Lesnar will not be defending the WWE Universal Title at the upcoming WWE Payback PPV later this month. Apparently, Lesnar is scheduled for more dates in 2017 than he has over the past few years, but he’s going to be taking off time for over the spring. As of this writing, Brock is not being advertised for any editions of Raw between now and WWE Payback, so he will not be a part of those shows. Not only that, but WWE will be touring Europe in May as they do every year shortly after Wrestlemania. It’s expected that there will be an edition of Raw broadcasted from there on May 8th, but it’s being said that the current WWE Universal Champion will not be a part of the show. Based on all the news that we have, Brock Lesnar will not be appearing on WWE television with the WWE Universal Title for at least the next month. Paul Heyman hinted at a possible return to UFC over the summer for Brock, which means he’d most likely use that time off from WWE to train for another fight. Lesnar’s contract with WWE will also expire after the grandest stage of them all next year, so Brock may be preparing to leave the company. However, WWE fans are concerned about him taking Raw’s top title away for months at the time, which could hurt the roster. [Image by WWE] There is no question that Brock Lesnar is the biggest draw WWE has under contract, but the impact of him taking the WWE Universal Championship with him during his hiatus is substantial. For instance, the United States Title is now the richest prize on Raw every week. Therefore, Kevin Owens will be representing Raw as the top champion in Lesnar’s absence. The ironic thing is that’s what he was doing just two months ago. Based on Raw this week, WWE wants the main event spotlight on both Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns heading into WWE Payback. Their respective rivalry should come to an end during that PPV, and the winner will likely be the first challenger for Brock Lesnar’s WWE Universal Title in May when he returns to WWE programming. On paper, it seems like The Beast Incarnate will be on Raw most weeks over the summer, so WWE and the WWE Universe just need to accept the title being gone for the next month or so. [Featured Image by WWE]