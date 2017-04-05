Enzo & Cass Heading To 'SmackDown Live' During 'Superstar Shakeup' Next Week

Enzo & Cass have now officially been on the WWE main roster for a full calendar year after debuting the night after WrestleMania 32 on RAW. Their promotion to the flagship show was recently documented in a WWE Network special that highlighted the spectacle that has become the “RAW After Mania” and they just competed in their first match together on the grand stage that was WrestleMania 33 this past Sunday in Orlando. Enzo & Cass were originally scheduled to face Anderson & Gallows and Cesaro & Sheamus in a triple threat match for the RAW Tag Team Championships, but they were all thrown a curve ball when The New Day introduced the returning Hardy Boyz as the fourth team in the match. Enzo & Cass may have had the honors of being the first team introduced, but they were overshadowed by the incredible moment that came out of Matt and Jeff’s return and eventual victory. The next night on RAW, Enzo & Cass introduced themselves to the newly-appointed General Manager, Kurt Angle, and positioned themselves into a number one contender’s match against Cesaro & Sheamus for the right to face the Hardys. Unfortunately, Enzo & Cass came up short again to likely set up a tag team title match between The Hardy Boyz and Cesaro & Sheamus at Payback on April 30. [Image by WWE] In addition to the return of The Hardy Boyz, RAW’s tag team division received another extra jolt. Since being relegated to WrestleMania hosting duties, The New Day had withdrawn themselves from title contention. But on Monday night, they re-entered the fray and issued an open challenge to any tag team in the back. Answering the call was none other than The Revival, making their main roster debuts and defeating the longest-reigning tag team champs in history in the process. You could have made the argument that the brand in most need of replenishment in the tag team division was SmackDown. After all, their tag titles weren’t even defended at WrestleMania. RAW, meanwhile, adds The Hardys and The Revival to a group that also includes Enzo & Cass, The New Day, Cesaro & Sheamus and The Club. Of the tag teams on Tuesday nights, only The Usos and American Alpha have been able to separate themselves from the rest of a pack that also has Heath Slater & Rhyno, Breezango, The Vaudevillains and The Ascension. And it’s these divisions that could be affected the most by next week’s “Superstar Shakeup.” As seen on RAW Monday night, Vince McMahon returned to television to make two major announcements. First, he introduced Kurt Angle as the new GM of RAW and then let everybody know that it was “time to shake things up around here.” Rather than a draft, this “Superstar Shakeup” will allow the authority figures from both sides to make trades, deals, and other moves that they see fit moving forward here in 2017. [Image by WWE] Enzo & Cass were originally penciled in to win the RAW Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania or the night after on RAW. But that was before contract negotiations heated up between the WWE and The Hardy Boyz. Matt and Jeff’s returns scrapped those plans, and then Enzo & Cass dropped another peg by losing the number one contender spot on Monday. With the Hardyz and The Revival in the fold and expected to stay on RAW, this will open the door for Enzo & Cass to move to SmackDown Live. On Tuesday night’s edition of Talking Smack, Shane McMahon told The Usos that if they and American Alpha are still members of the SmackDown Live roster, they will compete for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships next Tuesday. Both Shane and The Usos brought up Enzo & Cass when they were discussing the “Superstar Shakeup,” and it seems a lock at this point. Once The Usos and American Alpha settle their feud once and for all, expect Enzo & Cass to enter the title picture, presumably with Jimmy and Jey. However, if another team doesn’t come over as well, we might see a triple threat program first. Big Cass is not expected to be upset with the decision, as his real-life girlfriend, Carmella, is a member of the SmackDown women’s division. However, she would be subject to the “Superstar Shakeup” as well. [Featured Image by WWE]