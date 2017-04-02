Final WWE ‘WrestleMania 33’ Rumors & Spoilers That Are Most Likely To Come True

WWE WrestleMania 33 is just a few hours away, and it is time to look at some final rumors that are most likely to come true at the event. Over the past one month, there have been numerous WWE rumors trying to predict the match card, surprise appearances, interferences, and even possible winners. Although no one knows what will happen at the event, only a few speculations will turn out to be true. Here is a list of top WWE WrestleMania 33 rumors that seems more plausible than others. Interference in WWE Championship Match The feud between Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton began after SummerSlam and will finally come to an end with both men facing each other in the ring at WrestleMania 33. [Image by WWE] The feud saw Randy Orton align himself with “The Eater of Worlds” and become a part of Wyatt family. Later he created tension amidst Harper and Wyatt leading to disintegration of the family. It is rumored that Eric Rowan who was recovering from an injury and now has been cleared for an in-ring return will most likely intervene in the Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton match. It is expected that he will help Wyatt emerge victorious. Finn Balor Runs In On Triple H Triple H vs. Seth Rollins is finally happening at the WrestleMania 33. Despite Rollins’ injury and his recent illness, the match is expected to go as planned. The match is Non-Sanctioned, and Rollins has signed Hold Harmless Agreement for the same. Samoa Joe’s interference in this match is almost guaranteed. He will try and help Triple H by attacking Rollins, but Finn Balor is expected to come to Rollins’ rescue and act as an equalizer to Joe. WWE WrestleMania 33 rumors about Finn Balor indicate that this interference will help him in setting up a feud with Samoa Joe after the event. His surprise entrance is expected to delight the fans. Strowman Wins Andre The Giant Battle Braun Strowman has been getting a push since the brand split. Since past few months WWE has built his character as a fearless monster, and his absence from the singles match at WrestleMania 33 has baffled fans. It was earlier rumored that he would face Roman Reigns at the upcoming event. However, Roman Reigns feud with the Undertaker took precedence over his feud and has resulted in a temporary end to Strowman’s momentum. Braun Strowman is almost certain to win the pre-show battle royal as it would lead to some addition to the storyline of his character which could aid him once he resumes his feud with Roman Reigns. Return of the Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar fans were left devastated when Goldberg got the better of him, not just once but twice. However, WWE has been trying hard to rebuild his beast incarnate image since past few weeks. [Image by WWE] WWE WrestleMania 33 rumors suggest that Brock Lesnar will win the match against Goldberg, as reported by Wrestling Inc. It has been revealed that the company is planning a Lesnar vs. Reigns feud which will end with a match between the two at the next Mania. The additional reason for such expectations is Goldberg’s contract, which expires after his appearance at the upcoming event. Fans can still expect a “blood fest” and a “knockdown, drag-out war.” Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns Will be the Main Event The most anticipated match of the event is the Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns match. The feud between the two has been nicely developed since Royal Rumble 2017. WWE WrestleMania 33 rumors indicate that this match could be the last match of the night. This is because this could be the Deadman’s last Mania or perhaps, the upcoming match could also be his last. Earlier there were reports that Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar could be the main event. However, later officials changed their decision as the match is expected to run only for a short duration. If this is going to be the Deadman’s last match, he is the last thing that fans need to see before curtains come down on the grandest show of WWE. [Featured Image by WWE]