Former WWE Superstar AJ Lee Has Bipolar Disorder

AJ Lee, the former WWE superstar and three-time Diva’s Champion, revealed in a post on her website that she has been battling bipolar disorder since she was a teen. She had this to say about it. “Society told me mental illness was a burden to be carried solemnly and, more important, quietly. In silence, family members tried and failed to tighten their ever-loosening screws. And in silence I stood by as the illness ravenously consumed the person I loved the most. Being quiet got us nowhere. Ignoring the problem only helped to fan its flames. And just when I began to understand what this illness was truly capable of, it came for me. I was diagnosed with Bipolar disorder when I was barely out of my teens. Like our olive skin tone and caterpillar eyebrows, I guess it just runs in the family.” Lee believed that the disorder would be a great weakness for her, but instead, she claims she has found strength in it. “That is the gift being bipolar gave me. It blessed me with a lofty imagination, an iron will, and an unbreakable belief in the impossible. I used my gift to take myself from being homeless to being an athlete and entertainer on international television. I became a woman with a mission.” She wishes to help others in their battle with bipolar disorder and other mental illnesses. She even wrote a book called Crazy Is My Superpower, which is set to be released this April. In the book, Lee recounts the struggles she faced in life, as well as her accomplishments in the WWE. While still in the WWE, AJ Lee found herself cast in onscreen relationships with superstars such as Kane, Daniel Bryan, and CM Punk. It was while she was with Bryan that she gave him a good luck kiss before he lost a match and the World Heavyweight Championship to Sheamus in 18 seconds at Wrestlemania 28. She would also be appointed as General Manager of Monday Night Raw, where she exacted revenge on Daniel Bryan and CM Punk by denying Bryan a shot at the WWE Championship and turning CM Punk’s title defense into a triple threat with John Cena and the Big Show. AJ Lee also found herself as a companion of Dolph Ziggler, a former Money in the Bank Winner and two-time World Heavyweight Champion. AJ Lee alongside Dolph Ziggler and Big E Langston. [Image from WWE] She would become the number one contender for the now defunct Diva’s championship, which was held by Kaitlyn. Lee revealed that Kaitlyn had a secret admirer in a ruse to distract Kaitlyn, only for it to be Big E Langston, another companion of Ziggler’s. Lee would then defeat Kaitlyn at Payback to become Diva’s Champion. She would become the longest reigning Diva’s champion with a reign of 296 days, a record that was broken by Nikki Bella just a year later. She would later drop the title to Paige in Paige’s debut before winning it back around three months later. In 2015, AJ Lee retired from in-ring competition. AJ Lee defends her championship against Paige. [Image from WWE] In 2014, AJ Lee married fellow WWE Superstar CM Punk. She was present for his debut UFC match against Mickey Gall, and she is featured in the documentary The Evolution of Punk. With all the things Lee has accomplished, it is no wonder she wishes to be a role model and help others dealing with mental illness. “I have been labeled a lot of things in life; Nerdy, loud, short, stubborn, impulsive, freak, crazy- everything I was told should be my greatest insecurities, weaknesses, my biggest roadblocks- turned out to be my greatest strengths. I didn’t become successful in spite of them, I became successful because of them. I am no longer afraid to be called crazy. Crazy is my superpower. What will yours be?”‘ [Featured Image by WWE]