Huge Backstage Heat on Ric Flair After Making Unpopular Comments About Finn Balor

Recently, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair found himself in some very hot water after making some comments about Finn Balor’s size and potential as a main eventer in WWE. The Nature Boy is regarded as the greatest professional wrestler in the history of the business, but that doesn’t mean his opinion is taken as gospel by the WWE Universe, especially about one of the most talented workers in the business today in Finn Balor. Recently, Flair took to his podcast to discuss some topics WWE and a lot of people were upset about what he had to say about Finn Balor as a potential main event player in WWE. After listening to him, he’s not hating on Balor at all. He just has his eye on other stars. Flair said the following that set a lot of people off on him: “If I’m looking at what’s going to draw money, what I would pay to see, I would pay to see Dolph against Ambrose before I’d pay to see Finn Bálor against Seth Rollins, so I think it’s phenomenal. I think Finn Bálor is great too. I just think you’ve got a legitimate heavyweight in Seth Rollins, a legitimate heavyweight in Roman Reigns, and I don’t think we’ll ever see the day, and I could be totally wrong, that a cruiserweight will ever main event a WrestleMania.” [Image by WWE] The Nature Boy isn’t cutting to Finn Balor, but he favors WWE Superstars who have proven track record as top guys at the main event level in WWE. The comments that must have set many WWE fans off were about “a cruiserweight” main eventing the grandest stage of them all. Flair revealed during the Wrestlecon kickoff party that the backlash against him for that comment has taken him out of the podcast business for good. Apparently, WWE officials had some serious heat with Ric Flair saying that about Finn Balor, who is one of WWE’s newest babyfaces. It’s unclear if some people were upset about Flair trying to sway fans against Finn or if it was another issue, but there was definitely a lot of heat on Flair after making those comments. Many people are calling out him because for all his accomplishments, Ric Flair never main evented Wrestlemania. If you get into what he said about Finn Balor, Flair is saying that Finn Balor is too small to be considered a true main event star. It’s no secret that professional wrestling needs to have some suspension of disbelief to fully enjoy certain matches or feuds. Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar is a classic example of two heavyweights at the top of their game. However, it’s also about talent vs. physicality, which is where Balor comes into play. [Image by WWE] It’s understandable that many within the WWE Universe would be defensive against someone judging Finn Balor for his size, even if that person is Ric Flair. Praising Seth Rollins and criticizing Finn Balor in the same breath about their size is a little strange, but The Nature Boy has a right to his opinion. If the backlash was bad enough for him to give up the podcast business, then a lot of fans took his comments too personally. Ric Flair isn’t the first one to criticize a performer for his size and suggest that they’re limited by it. Some of the most talented WWE performers were “limited” by their size. Daniel Bryan, Edge, Rey Mysterio are just a few examples of great WWE Superstars who did so much more with natural talent than size. Flair is entitled to his opinion, but there are other schools of thought and examples that prove there are other ways to build a main event star in WWE. [Featured Image by WWE]