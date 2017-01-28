Latest WWE News: The Women 'Smashing The Glass Ceiling' At 'Royal Rumble' 2017

It’s not news to fans of WWE wrestling, but we are just a day away from the WWE Royal Rumble 2017. The Royal Rumble 2017 is the first big PPV event of the year for the WWE network, and it sets the scene for WrestleMania 33, scheduled for April. The main event at the Royal Rumble is a 30-man battle royal. The big match starts with two wrestlers in the ring, competitors join the fray every 30-seconds, and it continues until just one man is left standing. As explained on the official WWE website, competitors are eliminated when they are put over the top rope and their feet touch the ground. As previously reported in the Inquisitr, the big Royal Rumble news for 2017 is the quality of the combatants. The WWE universe was excited at the news of The Undertaker competing in the 2017 Royal Rumble. The Deadman has not entered for over a decade, and it was widely assumed that he would win the event, to set up a huge match with John Cena at WrestleMania 33. The Undertaker is joined by huge WWE names, like Goldberg, Brock Lesnar and Bray Wyatt. It all adds up to the 2017 Royal Rumble being one of the most unpredictable for many years. (Image by WWE Network) Just a few hours out from the 2017 Royal Rumble, speculation is still raging over who will complete the battle royal lineup. There are still eight spaces up for grabs at tomorrow night’s event. “Surprise” appearances from Triple H, Finn Balor and Samoa Joe are widely expected but there are still plenty of Royal Rumble rumors around to keep the fans talking right up to fight time. What shouldn’t be a surprise for the WWE universe is the quality of the 2017 Royal Rumble undercard. Those present in the 60,000-seat Alamodome, and a worldwide TV audience, are being treated to no less than five World Championship matches across the evening. What may surprise some, is the growing importance of women’s matches to the WWE’s network. The women’s circuit is becoming increasingly exciting, and many in the WWE universe admire the skills and fitness of a new breed of female wrestler. Sasha Banks Claims That WWE’s Women Are ‘Smashing The Glass Ceiling’ Tomorrow’s Royal Rumble card sees no fewer than three huge women’s matches, though admittedly two of those are on the “kickoff” show. Sasha Banks takes on Nia Jax, whilst Nikki Bella, Becky Lynch & Naomi square off against SmackDown Women’s Champions Alexa Bliss, Mickie James & Natalya in a Six-Woman Tag Team Match. The main women’s match at Royal Rumble 2017 is one that has been brewing for months. Rising WWE superstar Bayley takes on Charlotte Flair in a WWE Women’s World Championship match. Bayley has defeated Charlotte three times, though one of those victories was expunged from the records for an alleged “refereeing error.” Charlotte did win a subsequent match, albeit with the assistance of an overly helpful referee. The building rivalry between Bayley and Charlotte is indicative of the growing importance of women’s matches to the WWE network. According to the Telegraph Sasha Banks and Charlotte have been instrumental in seeing the WWE’s female stars “smash the glass ceiling.” Sasha says that she has been a fan of WWE wrestling since she was 10-years-old. Sasha claims that, in those dim and distant days, the WWE’s women were “more glamour models than wrestlers.” No more, Sasha says that female wrestlers are “not just eye-candy,” taking part in low quality matches to fill the slot before the real action starts. (Image by Adam Pretty/Bongarts/Getty Images) Speaking on an all-new documentary, Smashing Glass Ceilings: The Women of WWE, which launched yesterday, Sasha hailed the progress made by the WWE’s female competitors. “It’s not about looks, it’s about skills, and what we bring to the table every week. We’re trying to outdo the guys and make it so people don’t say, ‘That was a good women’s match’, but instead say, ‘That was a good match, period’.” Sasha’s main rival, Charlotte Flair, added her thoughts, saying that as soon as she and Sasha climbed into the ring the WWE realized their potential. “The very first day Sasha and I stepped into a ring, our trainer walked up and said, ‘Wow, I could feel that you guys have something’.” “Ever since, our drive has been to be the best. We’re so competitive – we just want to raise the bar. She’s my Kryptonite.” The success of that competitive drive was realized last year, when Sasha and Charlotte headlined a WWE PPV event, “Hell in a Cell.” As we look forward to tomorrow’s Royal Rumble PPV, you can be sure that the WWE’s female superstars are front and center of what should be an epic evening entertainment. [Featured Image by WWE Network]