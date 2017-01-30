Real Reason Why Randy Orton Won The 'Royal Rumble': Were Brock Lesnar, John Cena, And Bray Wyatt Involved?

Last night, Randy Orton won the 2017 Royal Rumble match to a lukewarm response from the WWE fans. However, WWE officials chose him to win because it will accomplish a lot more than just having The Viper in the main event of WrestleMania 33. The negativity from the WWE Universe as a result of Randy Orton winning the Royal Rumble match doesn’t come from his victory. It’s more about where WWE programming is going next. According to Sportskeeda, it’s being reported that a lot of the decision to have Randy Orton win the match was about the match he had with Brock Lesnar at WWE SummerSlam last year. The Viper was coming off an injury, agreed to the match with Lesnar, and didn’t complain about the brutal finish that left him with a concussion and in a pool of his own blood. Apparently, WWE officials appreciated how Randy didn’t complain about that entire situation. Not only that, but Randy Orton’s career has taken a very interesting turn since he joined The Wyatt Family a few weeks back. A lot of people thought he would turn on them just like Daniel Bryan did after a few weeks, but Orton has embraced the role, and it’s given him new life on SmackDown. It’s understandable why WWE officials gave him the win on Sunday, but it’s all part of a bigger plan to do something at WrestleMania 33. [Image by WWE] During the Royal Rumble match, the implosion of The Wyatt Family continued as Luke Harper began his face turn after attacking both Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton. He was eventually eliminated by someone else, but the message was quite clear that The Eater of Worlds has chosen Randy Orton as his partner rather than the loyal Harper. On paper, Wyatt was right. However, the conflict with Luke Harper is far from over. There are a lot of different ways for WWE officials to book the break up of The Wyatt Family after the WWE Royal Rumble PPV. Obviously, Harper is the next feud for Randy Orton heading into the WWE Elimination Chamber event, which will get a great thing for the former to be elevated alongside The Viper on the “Road to WrestleMania.” The bigger question is where does that leave Bray Wyatt after the WWE Royal Rumble? It’s been reported that WWE officials are still planning for Randy Orton to face Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando. However, the match could be for the WWE Championship instead of just being the payoff to their rivalry. The latest rumors are claiming that Bray Wyatt will win the WWE title during the Elimination Chamber match in less than two weeks, which means John Cena will be out of the WWE title picture soon. [Image by WWE] There is some speculation that Randy Orton will face John Cena for the WWE Championship in Orlando at WrestleMania 33. Their history together is well-known, but the two men haven’t wrestled for the WWE title on the grandest stage of them all. As of this writing, WWE’s creative plans are still for Orton vs. Wyatt to be the match for the WWE title on the card, but WWE officials have less than two weeks to change their minds. On paper, Randy Orton winning the Royal Rumble match may lead to a sizeable push for Luke Harper, the last push that Bray Wyatt needs to finally become a true main eventer in WWE but also the WWE Champion heading into WrestleMania, and Randy Orton would be in the middle of all of that progress. Over time, the WWE Universe would forgive the lackluster Royal Rumble match if WWE books the next few months well. [Featured Image by WWE]