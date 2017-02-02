Real Reason Why WWE Wants Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker For 'Wrestlemania 33'

By all appearances, Roman Reigns will be facing The Undertaker at Wrestlemania 33, but it’s being done for a specific reason that the WWE Universe wasn’t aware of until recently. We’ve known that WWE has wanted for Roman Reigns to be the top face in the company. Again, by all appearances he is, but Vince McMahon is reaching the end of his rope to continue giving him chances to improve his standing with the WWE fans. It has been reported that Seth Rollins’ knee injury will keep him off WWE programming for at least the next eight weeks. He could be on the shelf for four to six months, so there’s more pressure on Roman Reigns than ever before to lead the Raw brand through Wrestlemania 33 and beyond. Many people think the upcoming match with The Undertaker is a great opportunity for him to turn heel, but that’s a bit of a stretch right now. Some people are still unhappy about Roman being the number thirty entrant into the Royal Rumble match this past Sunday, but the reason why he took that spot was WWE doctors didn’t medically clear Finn Balor to return to the ring. Also, Reigns didn’t win the match. However, he did eliminate The Undertaker, which was a big moment because it alluded to what WWE officials are planning for both men at Wrestlemania 33. [Image by WWE] The brief confrontation between Roman Reigns and Undertaker during the Royal Rumble match happened to ignite a feud between them that will likely escalate after WWE FastLane. Going into that PPV, Roman is expected to have a match with Braun Strowman to settle the score between them before the grandest stage of them all. Reigns defeating Strowman will be the beginning of the huge push WWE has planned for him. The point of Reigns vs. Strowman is for Roman to build a rapport with the WWE Universe because he was able to overcome one of the most dangerous men in WWE. Not only that but overcoming Braun Strowman will get Reigns ready for The Undertaker at Wrestlemania in Orlando and build his stock so high that it may be believable that he could defeat The Deadman on the grandest stage of them all as well. There is no question that Roman Reigns wrestling The Undertaker at Wrestlemania will raise his stock. He could become only the second man to defeat him on the grandest stage of them all. The WWE fans will likely boo him during the match, and they won’t be happy if Undertaker loses to him, but the boost of momentum would be huge. Despite all those reasons, WWE wants to do Reigns vs. Undertaker for a different reason. [Image by WWE] According to a new report, Vince McMahon is a huge fan of the matchup. He and other WWE officials want to do the match at Wrestlemania 33 because they realize that The Undertaker’s health and time in the ring are coming to an end very quickly. It’s been reported that Undertaker wasn’t in good shape after the Royal Rumble match, which is odd considering he wasn’t in the match for very long and didn’t take many bumps. After the Royal Rumble, a lot of people, including some WWE officials are questioning if The Undertaker can even handle working a full match, especially with someone like Roman Reigns. However, the consensus backstage is The Undertaker will be well rested enough after the recent hip surgery to handle a match with Roman Reigns. After all, he won’t need to wrestle again for an extended period of time, and he may not get back into the ring for a match again. WWE officials are hoping he can help Roman Reigns before he leaves. [Featured Image by WWE]