Ronda Rousey Contemplating Future, Is Joining The WWE In The Cards?

Before Ronda Rousey made her return to the UFC after a year, there were heavy rumors that it would be her final MMA match, win or lose. Those same rumors indicated that there were many outside ventures that Rousey could move into, including acting and the WWE. The WWE is a big lure because it is something Ronda said she has always loved. In a statement to ESPN, Ronda Rousey said that she will be taking some time to reflect on the loss and think about her future. “Returning to not just fighting, but winning, was my entire focus this past year. However, sometimes — even when you prepare and give everything you have and want something so badly — it doesn’t work how you planned.” The fight wasn’t just a loss for the first-ever UFC bantamweight champion but it was decisive, with Ronda losing in under one minute to a determined and overpowering Amanda Nunes. There was never any doubt in who would win the fight. [Image by UFC] It seems like the UFC might have finally passed her by. if that is the case, there is a huge welcome mat waiting for Ronda Rousey if she wants to join the WWE. The question now is whether she will fight again or move on to the next step in her career. “I need to take some time to reflect and think about the future. Thank you for believing in me and understanding.” Forbes reported before the most recent UFC fight that WWE chief brand officer Stephanie McMahon said that the WWE would be more than happy to see Ronda Rousey join the WWE. Ronda has been in the WWE before, both in backstage sketches as well as in a huge moment at WrestleMania where Rousey came into the ring with The Rock and beat up Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. Ronda Rousey formed a group of MMA fighters that she named The Four Horsewomen, named after the classic wrestling faction The Four Horsemen. She nicknamed herself “Rowdy” Ronda Rousey, named after “Rowdy” Roddy Piper. “Our fans love Ronda. Ronda has this cross platform appeal in terms of all forms of entertainment. We would welcome her with open arms. She is the total package.” However, the huge loss to Amanda Nunes in such a dominant fashion may hurt her value to the WWE at this time. Sure, the WWE will still be able to push Ronda Rousey as a star and most WWE fans wouldn’t care about the last two losses that may have ended her UFC career. [Image by UFC] Of course, Brock Lesnar ended his WWE career and moved on to the UFC to become one of the most dominant heavyweights in the UFC. He then lost his final two UFC fights before retiring due to medical considerations. The WWE brought him back as a monster and he has run all over the entire roster ever since. However, Brock Lesnar made his return by attacking and destroying John Cena. There is no woman in the WWE that Ronda Rousey can come in and dominate that would make her an instant monster star. There is a chance that she could come in and take out Stephanie McMahon, which would make her an instant fan favorite but that doesn’t make her a powerhouse in the WWE. RELATED WWE REPORTS BY THE INQUISITR WWE News: Booker T Talks Brock Lesnar And His Failed UFC Drug Test WWE News: Young Bucks Explain Why They Didn’t Sign With The WWE WWE News: Sasha Banks Hints At Wanting To Move To ‘SmackDown Live’ WWE News: WWE Names NXT Match the WWE Match of the Year WWE News: Money in the Bank To Become SmackDown Live Exclusive in 2017 Ronda Rousey could come into the WWE and fight Sasha Banks, Charlotte, Becky Lynch, Nikki Bella, and more, but even if she beats them it doesn’t really help cure the fact that she lost her final two UFC matches. Ronda Rousey has a lot of decisions to make in her career after the most recent loss. The WWE is a huge opportunity for her. Don’t be surprised to see her make the jump to the WWE in time for WrestleMania next year if she chooses to hang up her MMA boots. [Featured Image by WWE]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx