Shawn Michaels Explains Why He's Not Interested In Coming Back For One More Match

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels retired from in-ring competition following a loss to The Undertaker in the spring of 2010, and he’s constantly been asked if he’s going to do one more match ever since. But despite the fact that a return match would generate a ton of buzz, and make him a ton of money, he’s decided to stay retired. Since his retirement, there have been a ton of things that he could’ve returned to the ring for, with the most notable one being a match against his former protege Daniel Bryan. But no matter how great the potential opponent is, he just hasn’t been interested in returning to the ring. Following his appearance on this past Monday’s Raw, Michaels told the WWE website that he’s staying retired because he wants to show everyone how you stay retired in the professional wrestling business. Of course, when most wrestlers retire, they always come back, with the exception of two huge names: Steve Austin and Shawn Michaels. [Image by WWE] While promoting the release of his upcoming movie, The Resurrection of Gavin Stone, Michaels appeared on Sirius XM’s Jim Norton and Sam Roberts, and he gave an in-depth explanation as to why he’s not interested in coming back for one more match. “It’s a busy job. I can certainly do [one match], but to me it’s harder to do that. If I’m doing stuff on a regular basis, and I make it part of my habit and my routine, it’s much easier for me to do it. “I can still remember as a talent being somewhat offended when the older guys would come in and take a big payoff. The thing is, I can at least say that, without a shadow of a doubt, I’ve never booked myself. I’ve never called them and said ‘hey I’d like to do something.’ Everything is, they call, and it’s an offer to me. “I can’t do [the one off]. It doesn’t make me special, or strange, or weird. I can’t do it the way everybody else does because, if I’m going to do something I want to put 100 percent of my time into it and make it good.” Michaels’ reason for staying retired is similar to Steve Austin’s, as they both don’t want to take the necessary time it would take to prepare for just one match. This year’s Royal Rumble is scheduled to take place on January 29 in Michaels’ hometown of San Antonio, Texas, and over the last several weeks, there’s been a ton of speculation about what HBK’s role on the show will be. Of course, there are some who think that he’ll be one of the surprise entrants in the Rumble match itself, but that doesn’t seem likely. In the aforementioned interview with the WWE website, Michaels seemed open to doing something on the show, but he clearly doesn’t want to do anything in the ring. So, we could see a backstage cameo on the show from the Heartbreak Kid. [Image by WWE] It’s been 20 years since the Royal Rumble event last took place at the Alamodome in San Antonio, and on that night, Michaels won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in the main event. So, it’s hard to imagine that WWE won’t bring him back for a short appearance on this year’s show. If Michaels does ever decide to come back, which doesn’t seem likely, there are a ton of talented guys that he could work with. But for now, the fantasy matches with Seth Rollins and AJ Styles will remain just that — a fantasy. But we could see a short AJ Styles/Shawn Michaels face-to-face confrontation on January 29. [Featured Image by WWE]

