'Smackdown' Tonight: John Cena Vs. Baron Corbin, American Alpha Vs. The Wyatt Family, And More

We already know that Smackdown tonight will be broadcasting live from New Orleans, and the matches scheduled for tonight promise to be just as exciting as they have been every other week. Tonight, it’s the Blue Brand’s turn to deliver wrestling greatness, and Smackdown tonight — and every other night — promises to deliver! The Superstars of #SmackdownLive return to Jonesboro next Monday! Be there to see @JohnCena! Win 5th row tickets at https://t.co/qwas4v83Ea pic.twitter.com/52O8BYMK52 — Brandon Baxter (@BrandonOnKFIN) January 9, 2017 First, according to Yibada English, John Cena returns to Smackdown tonight to face off against Baron Corbin. We’ll recall that Baron Corbin has been on a bit of a winning streak — he defeated both Kalisto and Dolph Ziggler, and had a very fine showing at the Triple Threat match a few weeks ago. For his part, however, John Cena will have to really deliver on tonight’s match, because AJ Styles will be watching for the outcome. Remember, Styles and Cena will be facing off against one another at the Royal Rumble in a few weeks, and if Cena is able to stop The Lone Wolf’s winning streak, Styles will have a lot to worry about. It’s quite possible that Cena, before long, will be tied with Ric Flair for number of championships! WWE #SmackDownLive miss karna mana hai! Watch the ultimate dose of entertainment on Ten2 at 6:00 AM! pic.twitter.com/K0FZWbCaLn — WWE (@WWEIndia) January 3, 2017 Meanwhile, according to Cageside Seats, another match that people are looking forward to on Smackdown tonight is the match between American Alpha and The Wyatt Family. American Alpha, of course, are the current tag-team championship holders, and they’ll be looking to stay on top for as long as they can. Of course, if the Wyatt family has anything to say about it, the won’t be holding the title for long! “WWE SmackDown Live comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Jan. 10, 2017) from the Raising Can’s River Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana featuring all the latest build to the upcoming dual brand Royal Rumble pay-per-view (PPV) scheduled for later this month in San Antonio, Texas. Advertised for tonight: American Alpha defend the tag team titles against The Wyatt Family, John Cena vs. Baron Corbin, Natalya vs. Nikki Bella, and more!” Alexa Bliss becoming Smackdown Live’s Women’s Champion. This shookedT simply because I doubt anyone saw it coming. Glad it happened. pic.twitter.com/bGdeZam4Ih — courtney ☕???? (@Emmalinaxox) December 31, 2016 Finally, according to Sky Sports, they believe that they know what the results of Smackdown tonight will be, especially when it comes to John Cena vs. Baron Cobin. Namely, they believe that Cena will, in fact, be able to defeat Corbin and end his winning streak. They also believe that this will be the set-up for a potential championship run for Corbin in the future. “Corbin’s appearance towards the end of Cena and Styles’ Royal Rumble contract signing last week allowed Styles – champion since downing Dean Ambrose at Backlash in September – to crack Cena with a dropkick. Corbin – the winner of the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 32 last spring – then talked smack while standing over a prone Cena, leading to this week’s match being made. Cena versus Corbin could be a taster of a future championship contest, with the latter vowing to win the 30-man Royal Rumble Match and go on to fight for the WWE Title at WrestleMania 33 in April.” ALSO NEXT WEEK: The #LoneWolf @BaronCorbinWWE looks to make a huge statement when he goes toe-to-toe with @JohnCena on #SDLive! pic.twitter.com/IjOF2zWOy3 — WWE (@WWE) January 4, 2017 Smackdown tonight will air on the USA Network. Check your local listings for the time and channel. Will you be tuning in to Smackdown tonight? [Featured Image by WWE]

