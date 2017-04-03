'Wenger Out' Sign Appears In Wrestlemania 33 Crowd

Wrestlemania 33 unfolded in Orlando on Sunday night, and, as per usual, the actions outside of the ring in the crowd were just as interesting as those inside of it. The most interesting aspect of the Wrestlemania crowd was the signs that were being held up by those in attendance. But while most of these signs focused on the wrestlers taking part in the sporting extravaganza, there was one particular sign that caught the attention of soccer fans because of just how conspicuous it was amidst the huge array of WWE banners. That’s because it read, “Wenger Out,” and was directed towards the current Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, who is under huge pressure to leave his position. You can check out an image of the “Wenger Out” sign at Wrestlemania 33 below. A ‘Wenger out’ sign at #Wrestlemania – Credit to Arsene, in his worst Arsenal season he’s become a global phenomenon pic.twitter.com/wpre01mNgg — Alex Richards (@AA_Richards) April 2, 2017 This isn’t the first time that a “Wenger Out” sign has randomly appeared at an event. In fact, a “Wenger Out” banner was spotted at an anti-Donald Trump rally that was held in central London to protest the US President’s state visit to the United Kingdom. You can check out an image of this one-man Arsene Wenger protest below. As if there was a ‘Wenger Out’ sign out at a anti Donald Trump march pic.twitter.com/bvdmBDBOsI — Jack Dimmick (@JackAFC14) February 22, 2017 Despite being one of Arsenal’s most successful ever managers, Arsene Wenger has found himself under increased pressure from some sections of their fan base because of recent results. Not only have they now won just one of their last six Premier League games, but the fact that they haven’t claimed the Premier League since 2004 and have seemingly become less and less ambitious in recent years has led to calls for Wenger to leave the job. In recent weeks more and more fans have gathered together ahead of matches to organise protests against Arsene Wenger, with hundreds of fans holding banners and storming towards the ground, while others have even raised signs in the crowd, too. The above occurred at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday again, as Arsenal played Manchester City. The game ended in a 2-2 draw, with Arsenal fighting back from a goal down on two occasions to claim a draw against Pep Guardiola’s team. During the match, protests and signs against Arsene Wenger were held up. But after the contest Wenger refused to criticise the Arsenal fans for doing so. Instead Arsene Wenger insisted to the BBC that the home supporters in the Emirates Stadium had been “sensational” and had actually helped Arsenal through the hardest parts of the game. I must say, despite all that has happened on the fans front, our fans were fantastic today. In very difficult moments our fans, at 1-0 down and 2-1 down, could have turned against us but I think they were absolutely sensational to get us through those difficult moments. After the game with Manchester City Arsene Wenger was asked about his future with Arsenal. The French manager previously made it clear that he has already made up his mind about whether or not he is actually staying at the club, but insisted he won’t reveal his decision just yet. After the Manchester City match Arsene Wenger didn’t allude to either his answer or when he will reveal it. I’ve shown great loyalty and always committed. I don’t know how long I am here but I love the club and will do my best. I am clear in my mind, it will be soon, don’t worry. Arsene Wenger’s comments before Arsenal’s match with Manchester City suggested that he will be staying on at the club, though, as he declared, via the BBC, “I will not retire. Retiring is for young people. For old people retirement is dying. I still watch every football game. I find it interesting.” [Featured Image by Getty/Alex Morton]