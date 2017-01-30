'WWE Monday Night Raw' Results: 'Royal Rumble' Fallout As 'Road To WrestleMania' Begins [Live Updates]

After Braun Strowman cost Roman Reigns the WWE Universal Championship, the Monday Night Raw star showed up in the Royal Rumble Match, ultimately eliminating The Undertaker. With many fans disappointed that Roman Reigns was one of the “surprise” entrants at No. 30, he took even more heat when he eliminated The Dean Man. Taker had eliminated Goldberg, who had already eliminated Brock Lesnar with ease. I hate it when I’m right. #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/IpSjxqvrDg — Botched Spotman (@BotchedSpot) January 30, 2017 In the end, it was Randy Orton (a SmackDown LIVE superstar) that won a guaranteed title shot at WrestleMania 33, and it is assumed that he will use that opportunity to face whoever holds the WWE Championship after Elimination Chamber 2017. After the controversial finish to Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble 2017 — and so many potential feuds having started during the Royal Rumble Match — who will Kevin Owens face at WWE Fastlane 2017 for the Universal Championship in the biggest pit-stop for the red brand between now and WrestleMania 33? NOTE: The WWE Monday Night Raw results will be updated here in real-time as the show airs live, along with available video highlights and commentary. Any updates to the upcoming WWE Fastlane 2017 card will be posted here as well. WWE Monday Night Raw Results The following will include the results of all the matches and segments from WWE Raw on January 30, which airs live from the Laredo Energy Arena in Laredo, Texas. In the final week of 2016, Raw lost the “ratings war” with the blue brand for the first time since the separate rosters were established. However, SmackDown LIVE hasn’t won again since the new year. Will the first new programming since Royal Rumble 2017 be enough for Stephanie and Mick to earn another win against SmackDown LIVE on Tuesday nights? RELATED REPORTS BY THE INQUISITR WWE Fantasy Booking: Who Should Be in the WrestleMania 33 Main Event? WWE Rumors: Conor McGregor & Hulk Hogan In WWE — Undertaker vs. Cena, Lesnar vs. Goldberg at WrestleMania Throwback Thursday: All-Time Top 5 WWE TLC Matches WWE Monday Night Raw Results: The Undertaker and Brock Lesnar Surprise Goldberg WWE SmackDown LIVE & 205 Live Results: John Cena Cuts Epic Promo Total Bellas Series Premiere Recap: Daniel Bryan Retirement, Nikki Bella Injury, and John Cena’s Insane House Rules WWE NXT Results — Mickie James Taps Out to Asuka WWE Survivor Series 2016 Results — Brock Lesnar Jobs to Goldberg, The Shield Temporarily Reunite & Nikki Bella Injury Goldberg Should Face John Cena At WWE WrestleMania 33 After Brock Lesnar At Survivor Series Saturday Night Live: WWE’s John Cena Hosts SNL Assumed WWE Fastlane 2017 Card Kevin Owens (c) vs. TBD — WWE Universal Championship Match Charlotte Flair (c) vs. TBD — Raw Women’s Championship Match Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman Chris Jericho (c) vs. TBD — United States Championship Match Gallows & Anderson (c) vs. TBD — Raw Tag Team Championship Match Neville (c) vs. TBD — WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match WWE Fastlane 2017 will be the next PPV featuring stars from Monday Night Raw. Prior to this week’s episode of WWE Raw, no matches had been confirmed for the March PPV. Fastlane 2017 will air live on Sunday, March 5, from the BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. As more information is confirmed, it will be updated at WWE’s official Fastlane preview page. On this week’s Monday Night Raw, Commissioner Stephanie McMahon-Helmsley will be addressing the actions of Seth Rollins over the weekend. [Image by WWE] Where To Watch WWE Monday Night Raw WWE Royal Rumble 2017 and the Royal Rumble 2017 Kickoff can be streamed on-demand via the WWE Network. The only Raw-exclusive PPV before WrestleMania 33 is WWE Fastlane, which will air on the WWE Network on Sunday, March 5. Episodes of WWE Monday Night Raw air live on the USA Network at 8/7c. Replays of WWE Raw aren’t made available on the WWE Network until several weeks after the original air date. However, a 90-minute version of Monday Night Raw is available to stream on-demand the following day with a Hulu subscription. [Featured Image by WWE]