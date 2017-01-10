'WWE Monday Night Raw' Results: What Will The Undertaker And Shawn Michaels Say? [Live Updates]

With less than three weeks remaining before Royal Rumble 2017, WWE returns to the site of WrestleMania 30 for this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, which is advertised to feature the return of Shawn Michaels, a message from The Undertaker and a handicap title match pitting Roman Reigns against Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho. It’s unclear whether HBK or the Dead Man will show up on Raw to address the Rumble, WrestleMania or something else altogether. But with 22 spots remaining in the Royal Rumble Match, it seems likely that at least a few more WWE Superstars from the Monday Night Raw roster will declare their own entry into the 30-man battle royal. NOTE: The WWE Monday Night Raw results will be updated here in real-time as the show airs live, along with available video highlights and commentary. Any updates to the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble 2017 card will be posted here as well. WWE Monday Night Raw Results The following will include the results of all the matches and segments from WWE Raw on January 9, which airs live from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. In the final week of 2016, Raw lost the “ratings war” with the blue brand for the first time since the separate rosters were established. The return of Goldberg to WWE Raw last week was apparently just what the red brand needed, as Stephanie McMahon’s show defeated Shane’s show in the first week of 2017. Will The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels and a Roman Reigns title match be enough to win the ratings war for the second week in a row? RELATED REPORTS BY THE INQUISITR WWE Fantasy Booking: Who Should Win The Royal Rumble? Who Should Be in the WrestleMania 33 Main Event? WWE Rumors: Conor McGregor & Hulk Hogan In WWE — Undertaker vs. Cena, Lesnar vs. Goldberg at WrestleMania Throwback Thursday: All-Time Top 5 WWE TLC Matches WWE Monday Night Raw Results: Big Royal Rumble Updates and Reigns vs. Goldberg Teased For WrestleMania 33 WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: Dolph Ziggler Heel Turn, Royal Rumble 2017 Updates, Dean Ambrose Wins IC Title Total Bellas Series Premiere Recap: Daniel Bryan Retirement, Nikki Bella Injury, and John Cena’s Insane House Rules WWE NXT Results — Mickie James Taps Out to Asuka WWE Survivor Series 2016 Results — Brock Lesnar Jobs to Goldberg, The Shield Temporarily Reunite & Nikki Bella Injury Goldberg Should Face John Cena At WWE WrestleMania 33 After Brock Lesnar At Survivor Series Saturday Night Live: WWE’s John Cena Hosts SNL Updated WWE Royal Rumble 2017 Card Brock Lesnar, Goldberg, Chris Jericho, Braun Strowman, Baron Corbin, The New Day and 22 others TBD — Royal Rumble Match Kevin Owens (c) vs. Roman Reigns — WWE Universal Championship Shark Cage Match Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Bayley — Raw Women’s Championship Match AJ Styles (c) vs. John Cena — WWE Championship Match WWE Royal Rumble 2017 will be the next PPV featuring stars from Monday Night Raw (although it will also include competitors from SmackDown LIVE). Royal Rumble 2017 will air live on Sunday, January 29 from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. As more information is confirmed, it will be updated at WWE’s official Royal Rumble preview page. Last time the Royal Rumble was at the Alamodome, Shawn Michaels faced Sycho Sid for the title. [Image by WWE] Where To Watch WWE Monday Night Raw The WWE Royal Rumble 2017 will air live on the WWE Network on Sunday, January 29 at 8/7c. The Royal Rumble Kickoff Show will begin at 7/6c. Episodes of WWE Monday Night Raw air live on the USA Network at 8/7c. Replays of WWE Raw aren’t made available on the WWE Network until several weeks after the original air date. However, a 90-minute version of Monday Night Raw is available to stream on-demand the following day with a Hulu subscription. [Featured Image by WWE]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx