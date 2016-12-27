'WWE Monday Night Raw' Results: Will Roman Reigns Respond To Braun Strowman? — Live Updates

One week after Braun Strowman laid out both Seth Rollins and United States Champion Roman Reigns, the drama continues to unfold on this year’s final episode of WWE Monday Night Raw. The show will air live from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois, a city and venue that is always very vocal for WWE Raw. In a place that always preferred CM Punk to John Cena, it seems likely that they’ll welcome Strowman if it means he’s going to attack the U.S. champ again. Of course, it stands to reason that Rollins — not to mention Sin Cara and Titus O’Neil — will want to get his hands on Strowman as well. And assuming Sami Zayn is in Chicago, he’s shown no signs of backing down from the Abominable Strowman. NOTE: The WWE Monday Night Raw results will be updated here in real-time as the show airs live, along with available video highlights and commentary. Any updates to the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble 2017 card will be posted here as well. Even if Roman Reigns temporarily sets his sites on Braun Strowman, WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens will be busy dealing with Chris Jericho and his fear of heights before facing Reigns at WWE Royal Rumble 2017. As the WWE Universe learned last week, Y2J will be locked in a shark cage and raised above the ring as Owens defends his title against Reigns at the January PPV. WWE Monday Night Raw Results The following will include the results of all the matches and segments from WWE Raw on December 26, which airs live from the Allstate Arena in Chicago. Raw has won the “ratings war” with the blue brand ever since the separate rosters were established, although SmackDown Live has been keeping the competition close. Will the ratings victory streak remain alive as this week’s Monday Night Raw kicks off the final week of WWE television programming for 2016? Nia Jax and Sasha Banks [Image by WWE] Digital: Raw Pre-Show on YouTube The Raw Pre-Show airs live on YouTube at 7:50/6:50c. Since the format changed a few weeks ago, it has consisted of two WWE personalities live from the arena, joined briefly by a mid-card guest as they briefly discuss the recent happenings of Monday Night Raw. As the Raw Pre-Show airs live, it can be viewed in this Inquisitr page through a YouTube feed below. RELATED REPORTS BY THE INQUISITR Goldberg Should Face John Cena At WWE WrestleMania 33 After Brock Lesnar At Survivor Series WWE Roadblock 2016 Results — Cesaro And Sheamus, Charlotte Flair Win Titles Throwback Thursday: All-Time Top 5 WWE TLC Matches WWE Monday Night Raw Results: Sasha Banks Injured, New Tag Titles, ‘Shark Cage’ Match At Royal Rumble WWE SmackDown LIVE Results — The Miz To Renee Young About Dean Ambrose: ‘You’re The One Sleeping With Him!’ Total Bellas Series Premiere Recap: Daniel Bryan Retirement, Nikki Bella Injury, And John Cena’s Insane House Rules WWE NXT TakeOver: Toronto Results — Mickie James Taps Out To Asuka WWE Survivor Series 2016 Results — Brock Lesnar Jobs To Goldberg, The Shield Temporarily Reunite & Nikki Bella Injury WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders, And Chairs 2016 Results Saturday Night Live: WWE’s John Cena Hosts SNL Updated WWE Royal Rumble 2017 Card Brock Lesnar, Goldberg, and 28 others TBD — Royal Rumble Match (confirmed) Kevin Owens (c) vs. Roman Reigns — WWE Universal Championship Shark Cage Match (confirmed) Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Bayley — Raw Women’s Championship Match AJ Styles (c) vs. TBD — WWE Championship Match Alexa Bliss (c) vs. TBD — SmackDown Women’s Championship Match WWE Royal Rumble 2017 will be the next PPV featuring stars from Monday Night Raw (although it will also include competitors from SmackDown LIVE). Aside from Goldberg and Brock Lesnar entering the Royal Rumble Match, only Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns had been confirmed prior to WWE Raw this week. Royal Rumble 2017 will air live on Sunday, January 29 from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. As more information is confirmed, it will be updated at WWE’s official Royal Rumble preview page. Goldberg will be in the Royal Rumble Match [Image by WWE] Where To Watch WWE Monday Night Raw The WWE Royal Rumble 2017 will air live on the WWE Network on Sunday, January 29 at 8/7c. The Royal Rumble Kickoff Show will begin at 7/6c. Episodes of WWE Monday Night Raw air live on the USA Network at 8/7c. Replays of WWE Raw aren’t made available on the WWE Network until several weeks after the original air date. However, a 90-minute version of Monday Night Raw is available to stream on-demand the following day with a Hulu subscription. [Featured Image by WWE]

