WWE News: A Big-Time Return Reunites The Wyatt Family And Two Huge NXT Debuts Take Place On 'SmackDown Live'

The post-WrestleMania shows are always huge as WWE prepares to move onto the start of a new chapter, and this year is no different. Monday Night Raw was huge last night as a new General Manager was named, the Hardy Boyz defended their newly-won gold, and the debut of The Revival. Not to be outdone, SmackDown Live had two huge NXT debuts of their own on Tuesday night and a big return that reunited The Wyatt Family. After the debut of The Revival on Raw, WWE teased that SmackDown Live would have some NXT superstars debut on Tuesday as well. As recapped by the official website of WWE, Curt Hawkins headed out to the ring to issue an open challenge to anyone on the roster, and that is where the perfect debut took place. Hawkins said that anyone in the back had until the count of 10 to respond to his challenge and it was quickly met by none other than Tye Dillinger. “10” is more than a number… it’s a movement! The #Perfect10 @WWEDillinger is HERE on #SDLive to challenge @TheCurtHawkins! pic.twitter.com/8cGDHIVxpj — WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2017 The crowd absolutely lost their mind for Dillinger and he made short work of Curt Hawkins in his first singles match on WWE”s main roster. After a few back-and-forth minutes, Dillinger hit the Tye Breaker for the clean and a huge ovation from the Orlando fans. Later in the evening on SmackDown Live, The Miz, and Maryse headed out to the ring to talk about their loss to the newly engaged John Cena and Nikki Bella. Maryse is wearing a Ring Pop and The Miz begins going on and on about how Cena and Bella are now planning on leaving WWE, but then, it gets interesting. A violinist came out onto the stage and began playing for the live audience who started to get really excited and really loud. That was when former NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura made his WWE main roster debut to interrupt The Miz, but there was no interaction between the two superstars. Orlando is on its feet as #SDLive gets a first glimpse at former #NXTChampion, The #KingOfStrongStyle @ShinsukeN! #SDLiveAfterMania pic.twitter.com/C1AZLhUXyv — WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2017 After SmackDown went to commercial, Dolph Ziggler came out for the live audience and interrupted Nakamura, but this wasn’t seen on camera. Wrestling Inc. is reporting that tonight’s non-televised dark match will be Nakamura vs. Ziggler which will send the fans home happy. While that seems like more than enough for a great episode, there was much more on this night. To start off SmackDown, new WWE Champion Randy Orton went out to the ring, but he was interrupted by Bray Wyatt on the JumboTron. Wyatt says he wants to take on Orton in a “House of Horrors Match,” but there is no further explanation as to what that is exactly. All of a sudden, Bray Wyatt appears behind Orton in the ring and attacks him. Orton was able to get the advantage before Erick Rowan returned after a long absence due to injury and helped Wyatt. Outnumbered, Orton was getting destroyed until he as shockingly saved by Luke Harper which set up a big main event tag match. JUST ANNOUNCED: #WWEChampion @RandyOrton will team up with @LukeHarperWWE to take on @WWEBrayWyatt & @ERICKROWAN in #SDLive tag team action! pic.twitter.com/jnTm5kdew5 — WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2017 The Wyatt Family, or at least some part of it, is back together after Rowan’s return, but will it grow any bigger? It is very strange to see the new alliance between Randy Orton and Luke Harper, but with Wyatt’s power, that may not end up lasting too long. WWE is really working things big this week to follow up WrestleMania 33 and keep up the momentum they had from that pay-per-view. So much took place on Sunday that many fans may have thought they didn’t have anything left in the tank, but Monday Night Raw proved them wrong. Now, SmackDown Live came out of nowhere with the debuts of Tye Dillinger and Shinsuke Nakamura to go along with the reunion of The Wyatt Family for a great night. [Featured Image by WWE]