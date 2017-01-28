WWE News: Bayley Explains The Biggest Difference Between WWE And NXT

Bayley has been one of the fortunate ones to come out of the NXT brand. This Sunday at the Royal Rumble, she has an opportunity to become the Raw Women’s Champion for the first time in her career. Not only would she achieve this amazing feat, but she would also be the person to end Charlotte’s unpinned, unsubmitted pay-per-view streak in singles matches since debuting on the main roster. Bayley already has momentum heading into the event, as she holds two non-title victories over the champion. Both competitors have a history beyond Raw, as they were two of the Four Horsewomen of NXT, along with Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch. Oddly, Lynch, Banks, and Charlotte were called up from NXT to promote the Women’s Revolution that occurred in the summer of 2015. With Lynch and Charlotte aligning with Paige as Team PCB, and Banks aligning with Naomi and Tamina Snuka as Team B.A.D., these factions opposed Team Bella, comprising of Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, and Alicia Fox. While the hype for the Women’s Revolution quickly faded, Lynch, Charlotte, and Banks all eventually became Women’s Champion. Bayley, of the other hand, sat on the sidelines waiting for a call-up from NXT. During this time, Bayley was still spearheading the women’s division in NXT, having compelling feuds with names such as Asuka and Nia Jax. However, with the new breed of talent coming into the brand, sometimes it felt as if Bayley may have overstayed her welcome. Fortunately, for Bayley, she had an opportunity to appear on the main roster about a year after the women’s revolution, being Sasha Banks’ mystery partner at Battleground and defeating the team of Charlotte and Dana Brooke. She would make her official main roster debut on the Raw after SummerSlam in 2016. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times to hype her Women’s Championship match against Charlotte at the Royal Rumble, Bayley was asked what the biggest difference between NXT and WWE’s main roster is. “Honestly, it’s just being in front of bigger crowds every week and on live TV. We didn’t have that at NXT. We had the Full Sail audience, which is an awesome audience but is like 500 people, so going from that to being in front of 15,000 or more people every Monday is a huge difference. But there’s really no other big difference. Triple H really prepares everybody for WWE in everything we do in NXT, and everything we do in the performance center is to prepare us for WWE.” Coming to the main roster with a quick push, Bayley’s popularity fizzled a bit when she was placed in a feud with Dana Brooke. While Charlotte and Sasha Banks were continuing their story-making feud in 2016, Bayley was still trying to find her way on Raw. Thankfully, she was able to defeat Nia Jax to become the No. 1 contender for the Women’s Championship, and regain steam en route to being the top babyface women’s star on Raw. With her charm and charisma, the crowd of an expected 50-60,000 inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, will rally behind Bayley in hopes to be the extra push she needs to achieve her lifelong dream. At only 27, Bayley has a very bright future ahead of her in the WWE. Having a gimmick that everyone loves to embrace, the Newark, California native has the opportunity to propel her career to even greater heights in the near future, with hopes to spend the next decade building a WWE Hall of Fame resume. Bayley also stated in the interview that her dream match is against Lita, who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2014. Being in this state in the WWE at 27, she has an opportunity to achieve an even higher level than the person she is inspired by. [Featured Image By WWE]