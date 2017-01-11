WWE News: Brock Lesnar Added To 'Monday Night Raw,' More On His Return – Face-Off With Goldberg Possible Before 'Royal Rumble'

Their match at Survivor Series was expected to be a battle for the ages and one that saw two behemoths colliding in the center of the ring. Less than 90 seconds later, Goldberg had pinned Brock Lesnar and the match was over. The “Beast Incarnate” has not been seen since that pay-per-view (PPV) back in November, but his return is imminent and he’s also been added to another Monday Night Raw as WWE prepares for the Royal Rumble. While the wrestling fans of the world have seen Paul Heyman a couple of times since Goldberg’s big victory at Survivor Series, his client has been nowhere to be found. Next week on Monday Night Raw, he will finally be seen again as he makes his highly anticipated return to WWE. Both Lesnar and Heyman are going to try and make the world forget about the last time the beast was in the ring. [Image by WWE] The official page for WWE Live Events has confirmed that Lesnar will be on the next episode of Raw which will take place at the Verizon Arena in Little Rock, Arkansas. One thing missing from that show, though, is going to be the man who decimated Lesnar and that is his most recent opponent. Goldberg is not currently scheduled to appear on that show, so, the two arch-enemies will still be kept apart. The good news for the fans is that they won’t be kept apart much longer. Wrestling Inc. pointed out that both Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman have been added to the final Monday Night Raw before the Royal Rumble. This event will take place on January 23 from The Q in Cleveland, Ohio, and it will be the second week in a row that the audience gets to see Lesnar appear. Making things even better is that Goldberg has already been penciled in for that show, the go-home episode of Raw, before the PPV. That leaves the door wide open for the showdown that the fans have been waiting two months to see. [Image by WWE] As of this time, it isn’t known what Goldberg and Brock Lesnar will do on that episode of Raw, but both will be in attendance. It seems as if they are going to continue their feud through the Royal Rumble, but that may be where it ends and both move onto new feuds for WrestleMania 33 in April. Goldberg has a new deal in place with the company, as recently reported by the Inquisitr, and he’s going to be around for a few months, at least. He will appear at the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 33, but the deal reportedly had him set to appear at Fastlane in March as well. Well, a post on the Facebook page for the BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee has now confirmed that news. The post states Goldberg “will return to Milwaukee for the first time in over a decade for #WWE Fastlane on March 5!” Included with the announcement was a link to buy tickets for the PPV. The promotion has yet to make any mention of Goldberg’s appearance as Fastlane, but it is hard to think that the arena would say anything without some knowledge. There are only two more episodes of Monday Night Raw to go before the Royal Rumble takes place on Jan. 29. Brock Lesnar is now scheduled for both of those shows and on the one right before the PPV, it will be the first time he and Goldberg are on the same card together. Will there be an epic face-off? Will Lesnar and Paul Heyman simply send a verbal message? Whatever the case may be, WWE is certainly stacking the deck before the big battle royal arrives. [Featured Image by WWE]

