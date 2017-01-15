WWE News: Buckle Up, Brock Lesnar Is About To Be On ‘Raw’ A Lot More—Dates Revealed

In WWE news, the dates have been revealed of Brock Lesnar’s Raw schedule and audiences are about to see a whole lot more of The Beast. It seems like every time Lesnar breathes it makes WWE news; this is largely because of the fans being so anxious to see him. Well, over the next several weeks leading up to Wrestlemania they will get their fill of The Beast. His appearances won’t just be limited to Raw; he is also scheduled for several WWE house shows (non-televised events). Wrestle News reported on the WWE news, and revealed the schedule of Brock Lesnar’s upcoming appearances. “Brock Lesnar has been added to numerous WWE live events between now and Wrestlemania 33. Lesnar will be appearing on all episodes of WWE Raw heading into WWE Fastlane…” [Image by WWE] Here is the updated schedule on Brock’s WWE appearances: January 16: Raw, Little Rock January 23: Raw, Cleveland January 29: Royal Rumble, San Antonio January 30 – Raw, Laredo February 4: House show, Salt Lake City February 6: Raw, Portland February 17: House show, Dallas February 20: Raw, Los Angeles February 27: Raw, Green Bay March 6: Raw, Chicago March 10: House show, Buffalo March 12: House show, New York City (Madison Square Garden) March 13: Raw, Detroit March 20: Raw, Brooklyn April 2: WrestleMania 33 The Beast’s Raw schedule is not only great news for the fans, but it’s good news for WWE as a company. Ever since the brand split between Raw and Smackdown Live ratings for the flagship show have been struggling a bit. To be fair, Raw is still one of the most watched shows on the USA Network and on Monday night television. But anytime it is announced that The Beast or his manager Paul Heyman will be on TV Monday night, the ratings improve. Another concern facing Raw is their booking issues. With a smaller roster since the brand split, and three hours to fill on Monday night, the WWE universe has been seeing the same matches (or a close combination of them) booked over-and-over again. Smackdown Live only has two hours to fill so they don’t face the same problem, and they also seem to be booking their roster better than Raw. iDigitalTimes expounds on this WWE news. “[The] three-hour show has seen its ratings drop steadily since the brand extension, Smackdown Live’s ratings has hovered near 2.3- 2.5 million viewers consistently with the Dec. 27 Smackdown beating the Dec. 26 Raw show in the ratings ( 2.885 million to 2.855 million ). While Raw struggles to fill three hours and produce an exciting show, Smackdown Live is focusing on storylines and wrestling … you know, what a wrestling show should be. AJ Styles as WWE Champion and a strong women’s and tag team division is the trademark of Smackdown Live.” [Image by WWE] With Brock returning to Monday nights on a more constant basis it will allow The Beast to face some different wrestlers on the roster; this will mix up the matches and storylines a bit to shake things up. The main focus on Lesnar will probably be with Bill Goldberg, given their current feud, but hopefully we will see Lesnar in other matches leading up to Wrestlemania. It is a possibility that the WWE universe will just see promos and quick spots from Lesnar (like they have done in the past), rather than actual wrestling matches. But even Lesnar showing up for promos would be an improvement to WWE Raw and most likely their ratings, and that’s good news. OTHER WWE ARTICLES FROM THE INQUISITR WWE News: Jim Ross Talks Triple H Vs. Shane McMahon At ‘Royal Rumble’ WWE News: Rob Gronkowski Could Be Headed To The Ring WWE News: Goldberg—That Was Then, This Is Now WWE News: Daniel Bryan Mockumentary Released WWE News: Top 10 Matches On The Network WWE News: Who Is The MVP? Vote Now [Featured Image by WWE]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx