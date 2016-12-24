WWE News: Charlotte Flair Would Like To Be A 'Heyman Girl'

Paul Heyman has become the best manager in the WWE today and is one of the only true throwbacks to the managers of yesteryear. The big difference is that, with Brock Lesnar, Paul Heyman doesn’t need to interfere like he did with CM Punk. With that said, Heyman has become a hot topic in many wrester’s minds when it comes to becoming a “Heyman Guy.” There is now a female WWE superstar who wants to be a “Heyman Girl.” Charlotte Flair was talking to Raute Musik and said that she would love to be a “Heyman Girl.” While there were complaints about Charlotte and her promo skills, she has improved dramatically in recent months. When it comes to WWE managers, the best thing that they can do is to talk for talented wrestlers who don’t have the promo skills that they need to reach the top. Charlotte no longer needs that in her career, but if she did, Paul Heyman is the best option in the WWE. Of course, not every wrestler with a manager needs a mouthpiece. In the past, Bobby Heenan managed guys like Ravishing Rick Rude and Mr. Perfect Curt Hennig, two guys who could talk on their own but used Heenan to catapult their careers even higher. J.J. Dillon managed the Four Horsemen, a group that had “Nature Boy” Ric Flair, Tully Blanchard, and Arn Anderson, three guys who could cut promos with the best of them. [Image by WWE] Even Paul Heyman managed CM Punk, a guy who was the best promo in the entire WWE. However, Paul Heyman added something to CM Punk’s career while he managed them. He could easily to the same with someone like Charlotte. For a while, Charlotte was basically managed by her father “Nature Boy” Ric Flair but she picked up a lot of heat when she fired him on Monday Night Raw and embarrassed him in front of the fans. Hiring someone like Paul Heyman could really stick it to Flair even more and make Charlotte even more of a villain. Of course, Charlotte was just saying who she would want as a manager if she needed or wanted one. Charlotte doesn’t need Paul Heyman and he doesn’t need her. As a matter of fact, outside of CM Punk and Brock Lesnar, Heyman has been unsuccessful at promoting wrestlers in recent years. [Image by WWE] Paul Heyman made Big Show a star in ECW when he managed the giant and then moved on to CM Punk, ditching Big Show. With that said, he did elevate Big Show, although he was already a star. When it comes to helping new stars, Paul Heyman has been less successful. He tried to take on the careers of both Ryback and Curtis Axel. Paul Heyman actually brought out Curtis Axel and named him that on Monday Night Raw. Heyman cut a nice promo, telling the audience that he was named after his father “Mr. Perfect” Curt Hennig and his grandfather Larry “The Axe” Hennig. It was a great introduction but the fans didn’t care. He took on Ryback, who at one time was a huge star when he was developing as a monster. The problem is that the WWE buried Ryback when The Shield debuted. Thanks to poor booking, fans stopped caring about him and Paul Heyman couldn’t save his career either. RELATED WWE REPORTS BY THE INQUISITR WWE News: Vader Says Diamond Dallas Page Will Help Him With Health Problems WWE News: Stephanie McMahon Thinks Ronda Rousey Would Fit In Perfectly To the WWE WWE News: John Cena Returns Next Week to SmackDown Live WWE News: Vince McMahon Came Up With Sasha Banks Tapping Out In Iron Man Match WWE News: UFC Star Paige VanZant Interested In The WWE The difference is that Charlotte is a huge star right now in the WWE. She has helped change the landscape of the WWE women’s division and has wrestled in amazing matches with Sasha Banks. Charlotte is big enough now that she will make Bayley a huge star soon. Charlotte doesn’t need Paul Heyman, but it would be a match made in Heaven. [Image by WWE]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx