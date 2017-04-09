WWE News: Current Timetable For John Cena's WWE Return Revealed

The WWE Universe knew that John Cena would be taking a hiatus after Wrestlemania 33, but the timetable for his return to WWE wasn’t known until recently. John Cena was last seen proposing to Nikki Bella on the grandest stage of them all after defeating The Miz and Maryse in a tag team match. The WWE Universe was thrilled to see their romantic moment at Wrestlemania, but John and Nikki have disappeared from WWE. It’s been reported that John Cena is filming a movie called “The Pact,” which will begin filming in April and the production will last until June. Nikki Bella is taking time off from WWE after suffering some neck issues over the past few weeks heading into Wrestlemania 33. There was a lot of speculation that she’d be retiring from WWE after the event, but that has since been disproved as nothing more than just a lot of speculation. Their prolonged absence has given the current SmackDown roster the opportunity to step up over the next couple of months. In John Cena’s case, his role as a top babyface for SmackDown and WWE will be filled by AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura or anyone else who can elevate their game during his time away. However, Cena’s timetable has been revealed for his return, which will put WWE officials into an interesting spot. [Image by WWE] It’s being reported that John Cena is highly unlikely for the WWE Money in the Bank PPV in June, but there is a chance that he may return to WWE for that event. However, it’s also being said that Cena will be taking some additional time off, which means he could delay his return until July or August. As of this writing, he’s not scheduled for WWE Summerslam, but a lot of people would be surprised if he missed that event as well. John Cena and Nikki Bella may have taken their hiatus at the same time from WWE, but that doesn’t mean the engaged couple will be returning to WWE at the same time. It’s possible that Nikki may make her return before Cena, but the expectation is that he’ll be back in the ring whenever his schedule is free. However, his status with WWE continues to be part-time, and Hollywood commitments are taking more and more time. Since their engagement just happened, details about their wedding have been scarce. However, Cena’s time being split between Hollywood, WWE, and Nikki Bella will make a wedding hard to plan. It’s also important to realize their wedding will be featured heavily on Total Divas, Total Bellas, and on WWE programming as much as possible. After the proposal at Wrestlemania, the Cena/Bella wedding will be a tough act to follow. [Image by WWE] The point is that John Cena may not be wrestling or featured on WWE television for awhile, but he will still be seen around WWE quite a bit. When he returns to WWE over the summer, there will be many new things for him to do. For instance, next week’s “Roster Shakeup” may even send John Cena to Raw. There hasn’t been any news or rumors about that, but WWE could use John Cena’s time away for him to switch brands. In all likelihood, WWE officials will keep John Cena on SmackDown, which means a rivalry with Shinsuke Nakamura is only a matter of time. On paper, the WWE Universe could see Cena vs. Nakamura at this year’s WWE Summerslam PPV. Their feud would simply be about deciding who the top guy is on SmackDown, but that’s classic WWE storytelling. His creative plans are still unclear, but Cena will be back this summer. [Featured Image by WWE]