WWE News: Diamond Dallas Page Loses It On The Air, Yells 'F**k You' At ESPN's Dan Le Batard

Less than a week ago, Diamond Dallas Page was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, and now, he’s in the news for a much different reason. The former world champion who is full of positivity these days was speaking on an ESPN Radio show about his recent induction into the hall and a number of other topics, but things got out of hand. The interview ended suddenly and quickly after DDP got angry and began cursing on the air. Page was a guest recently on The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz, and one of the first topics brought up was his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame. This was to be expected as the former world champion was just inducted in a few days ago by Eric Bischoff, and it is a huge deal. During the first part of the interview, Page talked about his early years in wrestling and how guys like Dusty Rhodes and Jake “The Snake” Roberts helped make his career. It was a rather casual and fun conversation until Le Batard asked him about the most memorable feud he ever had in wrestling. That is where things began to take a turn for the worse. [Image by WWE] For a while, Diamond Dallas Page discussed his 1997 feud with Randy “Macho Man” Savage, which ended up winning the Feud of the Year from Pro Wrestling Illustrated. Page discussed that feud making his career and how close he and Savage became during it. Then, Le Batard wanted to know more about real-life issues that Page had with some superstars,and Ric Flair was the name purposely mentioned. Page said that there were issues in the past between the two of them, but things had been smoothed over, and they’re fine now. Le Batard kept interrupting Page as reported by Wrestling Inc. and brought up how Flair wrote in his book that DDP’s championship run was one of the “greatest jokes” in wrestling history. More was cited from Flair’s book regarding Page’s success. “Page’s climb to the top will go down in history as one of the greatest jokes ever perpetrated in our industry. The guy was an average wrestler, and an average talker with a bunch of tattoos that did nothing to win over fans.” Page explained how things were heated, but again, they have moved on. That is when Dan Le Batard brought up Page’s real-life issues with Scott Steiner, and that was the end of it. DDP wasn’t having it, and he proceeded to curse the host out. “Hey monkey, monkey, yo monkey, who the hell do you think you’re talking to? Monkey, who the hell do you think you’re talking to? I’m Positively Page! You think I’m going to flame your garbage? A**hole! f**k you!” Everyone laughed at first, but Page then cursed again, and ESPN ended the segment. Upon returning from a break, DDP was gone, and the hosts talked about how they weren’t sure if he was joking or not when he started getting angry and cursing them out. [Image by WWE] One of the producers came on the air and said he kept screaming at her on the phone about the situation because he wanted Le Batard to stop the discussion. Page said that the ESPN host “got what he wanted,” and that was it. The producer said she still wasn’t entirely sure if the WWE Hall of Famer was really angry or not, but she referred to him as “maniacal” and a “crazy person.” Dan Le Batard ended it by saying he seemed truly angry and that he’d never be invited back again. Diamond Dallas Page has done a lot of good things for people over the years, and his most recent actions have truly helped a lot of people. His DDP Yoga and positive ways of looking at life have helped guys like Scott Hall and Jake “The Snake” Roberts, but this was a different side. ESPN’s Dan Le Batard did seem to push at times, but that is what radio hosts usually do. Only this time, it took a rather ugly turn and led to DDP cursing him out. [Featured Image by WWE]