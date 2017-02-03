WWE News: Goldberg To Win WWE Universal Title And Defend It At 'WrestleMania 33'

Bill Goldberg has been back with WWE for just a few months now, but it looks like WWE already has plans to put the WWE Universal Title on him and have him defend it at WrestleMania 33. Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman showed up on WWE RAW this past week and asked for yet another match with Goldberg, this time at WrestleMania. Goldberg will be making an appearance on RAW next week where he is expected to accept the challenge. However, before WrestleMania is WWE Fast Lane. Fast Lane will be the final RAW brand PPV before the “grandaddy of them all.” As of now, WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens does not have an opponent set for the event, and WWE needs to put him in a big main event match to help sell the show. Obviously WWE could go with Braun Strowman, who was screwed over this past week when Roman Reigns interfered in his WWE Universal Title match. However, those two seem to be going at it during Fast Lane so with Strowman tied up…Owens is opponent-less. Not so fast though, as WWE RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon asked Goldberg before if he had another title run left in him. Clearly he did not win The Royal Rumble match, so he is not guaranteed a title shot at WrestleMania. However, Stephanie will give him a shot at the title during WWE Fast Lane. [Image by WWE] According to Ringside News, the plan is to have Goldberg beat Owens then defend the title in his match with Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania. The plan is to have the two close the show, and this was the planned main event Vince McMahon wanted for the show. However, McMahon has enjoyed the title going on last and feels it would be good to have one end the show. With Lesnar and Goldberg supposedly main eventing, a title needs to be in that match. This is why Goldberg will win then defend the title against Brock. The plan for the match as of now is to have Goldberg “go out on his back.” In that, this very well could be Goldberg’s last match ever and wrestlers tend to retire in a loss. Many have not, but it is the old school way of doing things. On top of this, Goldberg is VERY part-time while Brock Lesnar tends to be used off and on a lot throughout the year. Brock will capture the WWE Universal Title and will most likely defend the title off and on before supposedly dropping it to someone at WWE SummerSlam. It can be expected that Brock will end up missing some PPVs on the way to SummerSlam, but he is not expected to take off six months with no title defense. [Image by WWE[ One of the major problems with his last WWE World Title reign is that he was barely around to defend his title. People had no problem with him winning it, just that he was not present when the title needed to be defended. This did allow the WWE Intercontinental and United States Champions to step up, but clearly the World Champion is needed. Nowadays WWE RAW needs the title holder to be around a lot, as the show is a brand now based around a very new championship. If their World Champion skips tons of months, WWE SmackDown Live would clearly stand out more often with their World Title matches every month. Vince McMahon would never want to see the blue brand overtake the red one, which is why we can expect Brock to at least defend the title two or three times before SummerSlam. Many believe that Goldberg may not be done however. While it does seem to be as of now that he will retire following his match with Brock at WrestleMania, many believe he has the itch to wrestle again. Which could mean we could see him come back off and on. He won’t do a big return like before, but one can imagine that he’ll have a good relationship with WWE this time around and could come back here and there for special occasions. [Featured Image By WWE]