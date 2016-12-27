WWE News: Identity Of Person Destroyed By Nia Jax On 'WWE Raw'

After spending time in the modeling industry, Nia Jax endeavored in a professional wrestling career at nearly 31 years old. Her massive size automatically put her in the driver’s seat to become a big name in the Women’s division for the NXT brand. Plowing through competition on NXT, she reached roadblocks by way of Bayley and Asuka. While never reaching the top of the list in NXT, she still had enough on her resume to be called up to debut on Raw in July. The only notable person Jax has feuded with since her Raw debut has been Alicia Fox, and this feud did not help her propel up the ladder in any way. For five months, Jax has yet to receive a pinfall loss, only being blemished by former SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch at Survivor Series. During her time on the main roster, she has steamrolled through enhancement talent, introducing themselves as local competitors. On the latest episode of Raw, a women by the name of Scarlett was the opponent of Jax. During her interview right before the match, she stated that she was happy to make her WWE debut in her hometown of Chicago. She added that she was inspired by the person who gave her the courage to start a professional wrestling career, Sasha Banks. Wearing a Sasha Banks t-shirt, she was easy pickings for Jax, and was destroyed in a matter of seconds. “Next time, choose a BETTER role model!” – @NiaJaxWWE to her defeated opponent #Scarlett, who idolized @SashaBanksWWE. #RAW pic.twitter.com/pHgEYrUZNO — WWE (@WWE) December 27, 2016 To add insult to injury, Scarlett received a vicious leg drop from Jax, followed by a warning to pick another role model. For Scarlett, 25, this is indeed a dream come true, even if she appeared one time to make Jax look dominant. In fact, Scarlett has been spending time getting groomed for a few years now. Debuting in 2012, the Chicago native made her way through the local independent scene, before getting an opportunity to work for the Chikara promotion. She experienced a heightened level of popularity by debuting in Ring of Honor as a member of Truth Martini’s House of Truth stable, accompanying Matt Taven, and being involved in a number of his matches. When Taven was no longer affiliated with H.O.T. Scarlett began spending most of her time in ROH as an announcer, and occasionally competing. Scarlett also competed at the TNA One Night Only: Knockouts Knockdown pay-per-view, and was defeated by Angelina Love in a Knockout’s Gauntlet qualification match. Although Scarlett announced that this was her in-ring debut for WWE, this was not her first appearance in the company. During the WWE tenure of Adam Rose, Scarlett filled the role of a Rosebud, and she told the Chicago Tribune that she appeared as a Rosebud over 15 times. Even with all of these WWE appearances, she stated that the company told her that she needed more matches under her belt before getting an opportunity to be signed for the company. “WWE has asked her to be one of extras in WWE Superstar Adam Rose’s partying entourage (aka the Rosebuds). She said she has played that role about 15 times now. As is the case with most in the wrestling business, working in WWE is her ultimate goal. [Scarlett] Bordeaux has been told by WWE that she needs more matches under her belt, which she agrees with.” Scarlett also has spent some time training at Seth Rollins’ The Black & The Brave Wrestling Academy in Moline, IL. Even playing the role on Raw as an enhancement talent, Scarlett can now use this as yet another addition to a resume that is forming quite strongly. If she continues to find opportunities to appear in WWE, such as her time as a Rosebud along with appearing on Raw against Nia Jax, we may see Scarlett again soon on WWE television. [Featured Image By Ring of Honor]

