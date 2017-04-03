WWE News: John Cena Proposes To Nikki Bella In The Ring At 'WrestleMania 33'

As WWE continues to focus more on real-life power couples in the world of professional wrestling, one of them is taking the next step toward being together forever. On Sunday night, WrestleMania 33 took place in Orlando where John Cena and Nikki Bella teamed together to take on another real-life couple in The Miz and Maryse. After all the carnage and chaos was over, Cena wasn’t done as he had one more big move left. The mixed tag team match is one that had a big spot to fill as it followed the triumphant return of the Hardy Boyz to WWE, but it was still pretty good. The Miz and Maryse had the crowd behind them throughout, but the face of WWE and the love of his life were not going to be outdone. As recapped by the official website of WWE, Cena and Nikki Bella were able to take out both of their opponents and pick up the victory. After it was all over, Cena grabbed a microphone and had a story to tell his girlfriend, but it was what happened after, that thrilled the crowd. Yes, the rumors were true as John Cena officially asked Nikki Bella to marry him and it happened in the center of the ring at WrestleMania 33. TALK ABOUT A #WrestleMania MOMENT! @JohnCena and Nikki @BellaTwins are officially ENGAGED! pic.twitter.com/RaUMfN75lT — WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2017 As soon as the match was over and the celebration was taking place inside the ring, Cena grabbed a mic and quieted the crowd. He looked at Nikki and began telling her a story from when she had serious neck injuries and had to go in for surgery to correct them. Upon being wheeled to the back for surgery, Cena said she was a bit “loopy” due to her medication and he asked her if she could hear him. Cena said that she nodded and he asked her, “You do know that one day I’m going to marry you, right?” This is a story that Cena has kept from her for almost a year-and-a-half, but he always told Nikki that he would tell her when the time was right. According to him, this night at WrestleMania 33 was the right time and he wanted to tell her that little tale. As reported by ComicBook.com, there was one more question he wanted to ask Nikki and that is when Cena reached into his pocket for the ring and asked her to marry him. This is why I love @WWE

CONGRATULATIONS @JohnCena & @BellaTwins Nikki pic.twitter.com/WFO5V3ZpAu — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) April 3, 2017 For those wondering, it certainly did appear as if he wrestled that entire match against The Miz and Maryse with the ring in his pocket. Whatever the case may be, Nikki Bella did say “yes” to accept John Cena’s proposal and the two are now engaged to be married. As news of the proposal started making the social media rounds, messages of congratulations began coming from all over the place and from numerous people. CONGRATS Nikki @BellaTwins & @JohnCena! ❤️❤️❤️We hear wedding bells???????????????? #truelove #Wrestlemania #happytears — Total Bellas (@Total_Bellas) April 3, 2017 Their real-life relationship has been one of the primary storylines on Total Bellas and this is only going to make it bigger. It will be interesting to see how much of their relationship is played out on WWE television and if the company keeps Nikki at Cena’s side at all time. WrestleMania 33 was only halfway over and fans had already been treated to some great in-ring action, the return of a legendary tag team, and a proposal for the world to see. John Cena and Nikki Bella ended up being successful in facing off with The Miz and Maryse, but that wasn’t the best part of their night. After the match was over, Cena kneeled down in the center of the ring, professed his love for Nikki, and proposed to the woman he loves. As expected, she said, “yes.” [Featured Image by WWE]