WWE News: John Cena Proposing to Nikki Bella at 'Wrestlemania 33'

John Cena and Nikki Bella have been together for over four years, but getting married and having kids has been a frequent issue for the couple, which the WWE Universe has seen on Total Divas and Total Bellas. It’s true those programs may be a dramatized representation of their relationship, but their personal differences about the subject of marriage and kids are well known to WWE fans who don’t even watch those shows. Total Divas has been airing on the E! Network for a few years now. The show’s success has created the spin-off of Total Bellas, which has given a deeper look into the personal lives of some of WWE’s top stars. Despite all that success, it wasn’t until very recently that WWE officials used their relationship on WWE television in storylines. Recently, Nikki’s relationship with John has been used in her feuds with Carmella and Natalya. It’s strange to see WWE utilize the criticisms the WWE fans have been using against Nikki Bella for years on WWE television. For instance, she’s used her relationship with John Cena to become the top woman in the company or used him to politic her way into holding the WWE Divas Championship for the longest reign in history. A lot has been said about their relationship, but it all seems to be building to a huge moment for the couple. [Image by WWE] John Cena’s celebrity is at an all-time high, which is impressive considering he’s the biggest star to come in wrestling since Stone Cold Steve Austin or The Rock. In terms of longevity, he may be the biggest superstar that WWE has ever had. Naturally, there are certain things that could really hurt his image. His personal life is one of those sensitive areas, especially considering his history with marriage in the past before Nikki. John Cena was married for a few years, and the ending of that relationship mixed with a lot of other baggage has made him extremely hesitant about marrying anyone. He’s gone on record many times saying that Nikki has made him a better person and a better man. However, it has taken many years for him to begin showing any interest in marrying Nikki Bella. Eventually, Cena could make it up to Nikki in a big way very soon. It is being rumored that John Cena may be officially proposing to Nikki Bella on the grandest stage of them all in Orlando later this year. The crossover appeal of their proposal happening at Wrestlemania 33 would not only make it one of the most romantic moments in WWE history, but it would be used in a fantastic way to push storylines on Total Divas and Total Bellas. Frankly, there may not be a better way for it to happen to them after so much build-up. [Image by WWE] Aside from the personal satisfaction of seeing John Cena and Nikki Bella’s greatest moment of their lives happen on the grandest stage of them all at Wrestlemania, it would be a perfect way to bring their romance to WWE television. It’s been reported the couple may become an on-screen duo sooner or later, especially if the Wrestlemania proposal becomes a reality. It would also make sense after the way WWE acknowledged their relationship on WWE television. A few weeks back, Natalya had the dig against Nikki Bella that Cena will never marry her. On paper, WWE finally recognizing their relationship on WWE programming makes it a perfect way to build to their massive Wrestlemania moment and give the WWE Universe a moment that could make them the greatest couple in WWE history. In many ways, it’s the perfect romantic ending to their struggle as a couple. [Featured Image by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images]