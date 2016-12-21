WWE News: John Cena Returns Next Week to 'SmackDown Live'

John Cena has been gone from the WWE since October after he feuded with Dean Ambrose and AJ Styles for the WWE Championship on SmackDown Live. He left to film the reality television series American Grit, and now that the filming for that show is completed, John Cena is coming back to SmackDown Live. John Cena is coming back at a very interesting time. Fox Sports reported that on this week’s edition of SmackDown Live, there were a lot of soap opera styled dirt thrown around the ring, a strange thing for the WWE show that is built more around wrestling than around drama. Some of it involved John Cena himself. The soap opera moment that surrounded John Cena came when Natalya, Carmella and Nikki Bella faced off in the ring. Natalya jumped Nikki before the Survivor Series but Bella thought it was Carmella. The two feuded while Carmella denied she did it. On SmackDown Live this week, Natalya finally admitted she was the one who jumped Nikki Bella. When asked why, Natalya said she was tired of being passed over through the years and then said that her own cat has more personality than Nikki Bella, which is why John Cena will never marry her. It was a classic burn and one that a lot of WWE fans seemed to enjoy. John Cena and Nikki Bella have been dating since November 2012, just four months after he divorced his wife. Nikki and Brie Bella were both Divas in the WWE at that time and worked mostly as a tag team, cheating their way to victory due to the fact they were twins and could switch in and out without the referee knowing the difference. [Image by WWE] Brie Bella was actually the first to hold the Divas title, winning it in 2011 and holding it for 70 days. Nikki Bella then won the title in April 2012 and held it only six days before losing it. Two years after she started dating John Cena, Nikki won the title the second time and became the longest reigning Divas Champion of all time, holding the belt for 301 days. Natalya and Nikki Bella also both star on the Total Divas television show. It was on that reality show that John Cena made it clear that he had no intentions of ever marrying Nikki Bella or anyone else for that matter. It was a hard truth but one the two have lived with since that revelation. John Cena is returning to SmackDown Live one week after Natalya burned Nikki Bella with that insult. While most figure that Cena is returning to the WWE to either try to win the world title from AJ Styles or start a feud with The Undertaker, one has to think Cena will have to answer that burn from Natalya when he returns. [Image by WWE] The second piece of soap opera storytelling on SmackDown Live this week came from two other Total Divas cast members. The Miz had just won a match and Renee Young went into the ring to interview him about his feud with Dean Ambrose. When she said that The Miz seems obsessed with Dean Ambrose, The Miz responded that Renee Young is the one obsessed because she is the one sleeping with Dean Ambrose. It wasn’t up to the John Cena mention later in the show, but it was enough to cause Renee Young, who is dating Dean Ambrose, to slap The Miz. RELATED WWE REPORTS BY THE INQUISITR WWE News: Vince McMahon Came Up With Sasha Banks Tapping Out In Iron Man Match WWE News: UFC Star Paige VanZant Interested In The WWE WWE News: The Braun Strowman Road To WrestleMania Begins WWE News: Roman Reigns Getting Another Universal Title Shot At Royal Rumble WWE News: Neville To Completely Change Dynamic of ‘205 Live’ In a recent chat with Booker T, Wrestling Inc reported that Renee Young said she would possibly be interested in wrestling a match for the company. This could lead to a WWE match where Miz and his wife Maryse could fight Ambrose and Renee Young. That is more than the John Cena mention will probably result in since Natalya’s husband, Tyson Kidd, will probably never wrestle again. John Cena returns to SmackDown Live next week for the final episode of 2016. On that show, Cena should let the WWE Universe know exactly what his plans are for 2017. [Featured Image by WWE]

