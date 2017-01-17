WWE News: Kurt Angle To Headline The WWE Hall Of Fame 2017 Class

After many rumors, speculations, and ideas about where, precisely, this year’s Hall of Fame class was going to go, the latest WWE news suggests that we know precisely what to expect now. After many years away from the spotlight — and a troubled past that includes drug abuse and other falls from grace — legendary wrestler Kurt Angle will be the headliner for this year’s WWE Hall of Fame class. But does that mean he’ll be back on the roster for good? My favourite wrestler, bar none. There is no one who deserves it more. Congratulations, @RealKurtAngle pic.twitter.com/QpwiSWDOHU — Adam Blampied (@AdamTheBlampied) January 16, 2017 According to Forbes‘ latest WWE news, it was confirmed earlier today that Kurt Angle will be the headliner of the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame class, after much speculation about the possibilities. This news pleased Angle, who said that he was happy to be recognized by the company despite his previous issues with them. “Hunter said they never forgot and he called and told me this is the first thing they want to do. And whether I wrestle or not after this — which is irrelevant right now — I’m just really proud to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.” Kurt Angle to be inducted into WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2017 https://t.co/1fYLtwIExr pic.twitter.com/XxbA01iwPX — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 16, 2017 Angle, who is a wrestling Olympic champion, has a bit of a strange history with the WWE, according to CBS News‘ latest round of WWE news. Originally trained as a professional, Olympian wrestler who was hesitant to join the WWE after his Olympic win, he eventually signed an eight-year contract with the company in 1998, and went on to win about a half-dozen titles. Unlike many of the other “superstars” on the WWE roster, Angle was actually a trained professional wrestler — not just a showman. However, his career with the WWE was sidelined when, in 2003, he underwent neck surgery for some of the injuries he’d sustained in the ring. And though the WWE let him out of his contract in 2006 over his injury concerns, he signed with TNA Wrestling shortly thereafter, where he remained until 2016. And while Angle battled drug addiction through that time, he still remained a beloved wrestler in the eyes of many. While it’s typical of the WWE to offer a contract to those wrestlers who are inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame — even if only for a short while — no offer has been made to Angle from the WWE as of yet. Huge congratulations to @RealKurtAngle who will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2017. One of the all time greatest. pic.twitter.com/nlFivLnZji — Adam Pacitti (@adampacitti) January 16, 2017 And according to the latest WWE news from Sky Sports, this induction will take place two days before WrestleMania 33, which will be held in Orlando, Florida. Angle spoke exclusively to the outlet, and said that he was shocked that he was about to be inducted as a legend. “I was shocked. I’ve been out of WWE for a long time and out of touch with them so I didn’t really expect this. It’s a huge honor. This is the only Hall of Fame that I’m not in and probably [the one] I want to be in the most. I had a lot of fun entertaining the fans for seven years with WWE, and I’m glad that my hard work paid off. I gave a lot of energy and time to WWE those first seven years, and I’m grateful that they recognized it.” REPORT: According to Forbes, Kurt Angle is all set to return at the 2017 Royal Rumble. pic.twitter.com/zFZh4pSbqW — Pro Wrestling News. (@WrestIingNews) January 13, 2017 What do you think of this latest round of WWE news? Leave your thoughts about the latest WWE news in the comments below. [Featured Image by Marsaili McGrath/Getty Images for Distinctive Assets]

