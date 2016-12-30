WWE News: Latest On Chris Hero's Return To WWE

In WWE’s rich history, there have been stars that transcended what it meant to be a WWE superstar. Shawn Michaels, Stone Cold Steve Austin, the Rock, Triple H and the Undertaker are names that proved that to be true since 1990. That continued until the mid-2000’s when Cena took the reigns and carried the WWE into the 21st century. His blend of likability and wrestling skill turned the Doctor of Thugonomics until Mr. Hustle, Loyalty and Respect. Vince McMahon needed that golden boy in the WWE in order to keep competitive with the other wrestling companies throughout the industry. Nobody had a wrestler like Cena. His marketability was, and still is, off the charts. Even though McMahon hit home runs with the aforementioned wrestlers, that doesn’t mean he’s batting 1,000 when it comes to the talent that walked through those doors. There have been talents that should’ve headlined WWE shows and helped lead an era. [Image by WWE] A few of those names that were passed by WWE officials happened to leave the company during 2016. Cody Rhodes and Wade Barrett had all the potential in the world, but the WWE brass had different ideas with the former-Intercontinental champions. In fact, they didn’t have ideas for any of them. Instead of using them for their potential, McMahon and co. felt it was best they were wished the best of luck in their future endeavors. One name that wasn’t as well-known as Rhodes or Barrett is Chris Hero. As CM Punk said in a podcast with Colt Cabana, he was a man that was pitched as a member of the Shield in WWE NXT. Rumors began to swirl a few weeks back when Hero was talking to the WWE about a potential return. Nothing has been confirmed yet, but according to a report by Daily Wrestling News, more about Chris Hero and his relationship with the WWE was revealed. “There’s been a lot of speculation on when Chris Hero (Kassius Ohno) may make his WWE return, if that is still the plan. Talk among fans heated up today when WWN Live announced Hero for their EVOLVE events on Friday, January 27th and Saturday, January 28th in San Antonio, Texas during WWE’s Royal Rumble weekend.” “Hero’s opponent for Friday has not been announced but he will be facing Zack Sabre Jr. on Saturday, which is the same night as WWE NXT “Takeover: San Antonio” with Bobby Roode vs. NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura.” In an earlier report by the Inquisitr, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter said he spoke to someone off the record that told him Hero was speaking to the WWE. This is all pending a physical, which Hero isn’t known for having the best of. His physique is a huge criticism of WWE officials, as well as fans. Pro wrestling, especially WWE superstars, are known for having a “look” that is often required to compete at the top level. [Image by WWE] Willie Mack, another Independent star, was nearly signed, but a failed physical reversed that decision. The WWE is considered the NFL of pro wrestling. There are standards that must be met. Hero didn’t meet those several years ago. Now, while this entire situation could be an entire rumor, the former-WWE NXT star did comment on the rumors. “Hero wasn’t happy about the news of his WWE return getting out and was blindsided by it. He said he wanted to tell certain promoters he’s regularly worked with about the return to WWE before they read it on the internet but that wasn’t possible after Dave Meltzer of The Observer broke the story.” Does this mean Chris Hero is returning to the WWE? That remains to be seen, but signs are looking good. Various reports are calling for Hero to take the place of Samoa Joe when he goes up to the WWE main roster. If so, Hero would look good in yellow and black on Wednesday nights. [Featured image by WWE]

