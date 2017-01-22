WWE News: Major Changes Made To WWE Title Match At 'Royal Rumble,' John Cena No Longer Winning WWE Championship

For several weeks now, the WWE Universe has been under the assumption that John Cena will become the WWE Champion after defeating AJ Styles at the WWE Royal Rumble, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. WWE may have been planning for John Cena to win his historic 16th world title at the PPV, but those plans have changed because the latest rumor heading into the WWE Royal Rumble is AJ Styles will retain. According to a new report, Vince McMahon may have changed his mind about the title change happening in the WWE Championship match. There has been a lot of talk about Cena defeating Styles at the PPV so that the result wouldn’t surprise many people. That hasn’t stopped WWE officials from booking the obvious winner in the past, but it seems that Vince McMahon may want to change the result of Cena vs. Styles next Sunday. Vince McMahon has been changing his mind quite a bit as of late. Most recently, the WrestleMania 33 card has been altered dramatically, and the WWE Universe doesn’t know what WWE officials are planning for the event any longer. On paper, that’s a good thing. However, the fans still try to make sense and predict what they can, so Styles retaining the WWE title at the WWE Royal Rumble is unexpected but really interesting. First and foremost, the WWE Universe is expecting John Cena to win the WWE Championship. If not at the WWE Royal Rumble, then by WrestleMania 33 at the latest. There has been a lot of speculation about who Cena will be facing in Orlando, especially after his feud with The Undertaker was canceled. Most fans were thinking Cena would be walking into WrestleMania the WWE Champion, so now they have a lot of questions. The reason we were given is that WWE officials had other plans for Undertaker heading into WrestleMania 33. That left John Cena’s match on the grandest stage of them all undetermined, but some new rumors are saying Samoa Joe may be his opponent for WrestleMania this year. However, the assumption was Cena vs. Joe would be for the WWE title. Now, the WWE Universe just wants to know who will be holding the title. It was reported that John Cena is taking another hiatus shortly after WrestleMania. Cena winning the title at the WWE Royal Rumble made sense because he could hold it through April and drop it before he left for his next movie. WWE having Cena win the championship only to drop it shortly after doesn’t make as much sense. All of this speculation comes down to what WWE has planned for AJ Styles, which is unclear as well. [Image by WWE] The WWE Universe has been letting it be known they’d like to see The Phenomenal One in the main event of WrestleMania 33. Styles seemed to be the one holding the short stick on SmackDown. The last rumor that came to light was that WWE officials were planning for AJ Styles to face Shane McMahon at WrestleMania. There have been other rumors for his opponent, but it certainly didn’t seem like AJ Styles would remain the WWE Champion heading into Orlando. Even if AJ Styles walks out of the WWE Royal Rumble as the WWE Champion, it doesn’t mean he will keep it all the way to WrestleMania. It was announced last week that the WWE Champion will be defending the title inside the Elimination Chamber on February 12 at the PPV of the same name. It’s possible that John Cena, Samoa Joe, or another SmackDown Superstar could win the WWE title at the PPV. However, there is only a week left before the WWE Royal Rumble PPV, so that is more important as of this writing. Unless WWE is planning for Cena vs. Styles to happen at WrestleMania as well, we are going to see a huge title change over the next couple of weeks, especially if WWE is trying to pull off a major swerve. [Featured Image by WWE]