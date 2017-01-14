WWE News: Nearly 1,000-Pound Man Known As 'Pakistani Hulk' Looking To Join WWE – Will Triple H Give Him A Chance?

Throughout history, the professional wrestling industry has had all sorts of gimmicks, styles, physiques, and stars. It is commonly known among hardcore wrestling fans that the WWE has a certain look they have always looked for, but it has changed a bit over the years. Now, there is a nearly 1,000-pound man who goes by the name of the Pakistani Hulk that would love to have a career in WWE, but would Triple H ever give him a chance? According to Maxim, 25-year-old Arbab Khizer Hayat is known as “Hulk Man” or “Pakistani Hulk” and has become a huge celebrity in his hometown. He weighs in at 960 pounds and consumes around 10,000 calories per day to keep his physique exactly as it is or bigger. His goal in life is to become a weightlifting champion or be a huge success in the world of professional wrestling, such as in a promotion like WWE. This Half-Ton Pakistani Hulk Knows A Thing Or Two About #Gainz: https://t.co/jCoTGgBT8h pic.twitter.com/u0OXs8uEZv — TFM (@totalfratmove) January 12, 2017 On a daily basis, Hayat eats 36 eggs for breakfast, seven pounds of meat, five liters of milk, and much more than that. The Pakistani Hulk stands at 6 feet, 3 inches tall, and is closing in on 1,000 pounds, but according to The Sun, he says that he is not in danger of facing any serious healthy issues. “I don’t have any medical conditions nor do I feel uncomfortable with my weight. But I have to keep at it if I want to become a world champion strong man.” There are videos online of Hayat holding cars in place with his hands as they are tied to pieces of rope. Another video has him holding a tractor in place and not allowing it to pull away from him, and you never see him budge. The Pakistani Hulk has a goal in life of becoming a weightlifting champion and even claims to have lifted more than 10,000 pounds during a competition in Japan. Right now, though, he has another goal which is his number one priority and that is signing with WWE. “My immediate goal is to enter World Wresting Entertainment (WWE) competitions. I am looking to meet weight targets and I am consulting doctors to keep nutrition going.” WWE has hired some unique physical specimens in the past and many of them have been remembered for their immense size – height and/or weight. Some of the names that many may recall are: The Great Khali Haystacks Calhoun Viscera Yokozuna Big Show Giant Gonzalez Andre The Giant Now, WWE is always looking for new talent, and that is so they can continue to be the number one wrestling organization in the world. Many well-known names have signed with the company over the past couple of years and a lot of fans thought they would never see Finn Balor, Samoa Joe, AJ Styles, Sting, and many others in WWE, but now, they have. [Image by NJPW] If the Pakistani Hulk is wondering if Triple H and Vince McMahon will ever look his way, all he has to do is look at a recent conversation about Kenny Omega. ESPN spoke with Triple H regarding the possibility of the biggest star in New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) coming to WWE, and here is what the executive vice president of talent, live events, and creative had to say. “As far as a Kenny Omega goes, I’m just interested in talent, period. If somebody is talented as a performer and they wanna come work for the WWE, if they wanna come to the largest platform in the world where they can truly show what they do off on a global basis, then WWE is the choice for them. If they wanna come work for us and they’re very talented, then I’m interested in talking to them, and that’s across the board. “To me, anytime anybody questions me on a talent — Am I interested in them? — the fact that you’re questioning me on them means that person is probably pretty talented, so, yes, I’m interested.” Triple H was speaking in regard to Kenny Omega but then broadened his statement to include any and all talent from around the world. As of this time, WWE has made no comment about the Pakistani Hulk and his interest in joining the company as a superstar, and it is not known if they ever will. Arbab Khizer Hayat is only 25-years-old and he seems to have the strength of 10 men, but the Pakistani Hulk may never make it as a professional wrestler. He is thankful for the body he has and is proud to be close to 1,000 pounds, but he obviously needs to think of possible health issues before becoming a WWE star. Speaking of Kenny Omega, Triple H has said that the company is always looking for new stars, but they aren’t going to sign just anyone. [Featured Image by WWE]

