WWE News: Nikki Bella Talks John Cena And Possible Proposal At 'WrestleMania'

One of the biggest WWE rumors when it comes to WrestleMania 33 was that John Cena would propose to Nikki Bella following their match against The Miz and Maryse. Nikki appeared on the podcast Between the Ropes show and answered some questions about John Cena, a possible proposal, and their reality TV show life. When she was asked about the rumors of a WWE marriage proposal by John Cena at WrestleMania 33, Bella said that she has learned how to ignore these rumors and not let them affect her one way or the other. She was also told that there are betting lines concerning whether or not John Cena proposes to her, something that shocked Nikki. “When we were on the Today show this past week and they told me there was a props bet going on in Vegas, and I’m like ‘wait, there’s what?’ There’s a real bet. It’s funny cause John’s like ‘who bets on WWE? Don’t ever bet on the WWE.” It was a funny comment but it also seems interesting that Nikki Bella has never heard of the WWE betting odds, which has been raising a lot of eyebrows over the last year. It is interesting, but the betting odds change all the way up to the day that the PPV takes place and are almost always accurate the day of the event. In March, the WWE betting odds for John Cena proposing to Nikki Bella was 2/9, which means that a $2 bet would win $9, or 82-percent odds that John Cena would ask Nikki Bella to marry him. This might affect Nikki Bella more than others might think because she has often made it clear that she would say yes to John Cena in a second if he were to ask. However, John Cena has made it clear that he was not interested in asking anyone to marry him after his last divorce ended so badly. [Image by WWE] Nikki Bella said that she does not want to get her hopes up for this, so she won’t talk about it. Of course, there is the fact that John Cena has likely already proposed to Nikki Bella if that is set up for tonight’s WrestleMania 33 show and the event tonight would just be for ratings. Nikki Bella has had her entire life thrown out for the world to see everyone to see everything, warts and all. The Miz has made sure to let all the dirt remain fresh for audiences who might not watch Total Bellas. As The Miz has pointed out, John Cena has said that he never planned on getting married again and he doesn’t see himself having children. That ends two of the biggest dreams of Nikki Bella and the worst part was watching her sister Brie Bella achieve both those dreams alongside her husband Daniel Bryan. That makes the WrestleMania 33 match between John Cena and Nikki Bella against The Miz and Maryse seem a little interesting. All year, The Miz has been feuding with Daniel Bryan, who is not allowed to wrestle anymore. So, John Cena gets the shot against The Miz. [Image by WWE] It would be very ironic to see a feud that started with Daniel Bryan and The Miz end with John Cena finally making Nikki Bella’s dream come true. It could happen, but as John Cena and Nikki Bella have said, that is not the point right now. Daniel Bryan said that he was shocked that the WWE would want to do something like this at WrestleMania 33 when they have the reality TV shows they star in would be a better fit. Of course, as the WWE has proven, they will show WrestleMania moments months later on Total Divas. “If I bring that real life type-of-me here people will connect with me more then trying to be something that I’m not. That’s like this feud going into WrestleMania. It’s as real as it gets for John [Cena] and I and The Miz and Maryse.” [Featured Image by WWE]