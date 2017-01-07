WWE News: One Major Thing Could Stand In The Way Of The Hardy Boyz Returning To WWE

The Hardy Boyz are easily one of the hottest things in all of wrestling right now, and their contracts with TNA Impact Wrestling are set to expire in February. Negotiations are most likely ongoing with both “Broken” Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy, but a return to WWE certainly isn’t out of the picture. There is a lot of discussion about them possibly heading back to the place where they got their big break, but one big thing may end up standing in their way. Cageside Seats reported that TNA’s new majority owners Anthem are likely going to look at locking up Matt and Jeff Hardy to long term contracts soon. While that may be their plan, they are likely going to run into some competition from WWE who does want both of the brothers back on their roster. If TNA is looking to sign them again, they will have to offer up a lot of money. Right now, they haven’t signed new deals due to making a lot of money on the independent scene and being able to do extra work. WWE signing them means they could likely make just as much while just working for one company. But, there may be a problem. [Image by TNA] WrestleZone has brought up an interesting point that may make WWE think twice about wanting to bring back the Hardy Boyz, especially Jeff. Before leaving WWE again in late 2009, he had racked up two violations of the company’s wellness policy. An excerpt from WWE’s wellness policy details the status of those violations for Hardy and that they are actually still in place. “Any WWE Talent, who leaves the WWE for any reason with a first or second violation on his/her record, will maintain said violation count on his/her record from the time he/she departs WWE until the time he/she returns, if ever, to the WWE.” WWE has said many times that they operate on a three-strike system and if Hardy returns, he would already have two against him. That’s not to say that he would ever violate the company’s wellness policy again, but the risk is there. Maybe this is a chance that WWE is willing to take considering the Hardy Boyz have only seen their popularity grow over the past few years. They essentially are the faces of TNA Impact Wrestling and have even developed new gimmicks that have become huger with the fans. [Image by WWE] Right now, the “Broken” Matt Hardy gimmick is absolutely huge and it has brought new life to a tag team that was already very popular. The two stars would instantly jump into the tag team title scene in WWE whether they are placed on Monday Night Raw or SmackDown LIVE. Now, the Hardys are likely looking at a number of deals and offers coming their way, but they’re going to have to decide what is best for them. TNA would likely give them a bit more freedom if they choose to stay there and work the independent scene. On the other hand, WWE is the grandest wrestling stage of them all and the money would probably be greater if they choose to go that route. The only thing that Matt and Jeff need to decide is if the hectic and long schedule of WWE is what they want to do at this stage of their careers. By the time their contracts expire in February, it will likely be known if the Hardy Boyz are returning to TNA Impact Wrestling or if they are on their way back to WWE. “Broken” Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy have already experienced Total Nonstop Deletion, but there is truly one big obstacle which could have them heading back to WWE. Jeff’s strikes on the company’s wellness policy may be a big problem, but considering it has been a while, maybe, things have changed. [Featured Image by TNA]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx