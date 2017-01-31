WWE News: One Of The Toughest Fighters In The World Says He Doesn't 'Give A F**k About Vince McMahon'

Conor McGregor is one of the toughest fighters in the world and the UFC Lightweight Champion isn’t afraid to run his mouth. It doesn’t matter if it is someone else who will step into the octagon with him or someone outside of UFC entirely. While he has been taking shots at WWE and even talked about working with the company, his latest comments aimed at Vince McMahon are nothing but pure fighting words. There has been a lot of talk in the past few months as to what may happen between McGregor and WWE if anything. Both he and WWE have been teasing that he could make an appearance at WrestleMania 33, but nothing has ever been confirmed or fully discussed. Now, it doesn’t seem as if that is likely to happen anytime soon after what the UFC Lightweight Champ said. Conor McGregor has been doing what is called the “billionaire strut” in the octagon and he started doing it after he defeated Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205. I hope McGregor v Mayweather gets made. Then as soon as the bell goes Conor KO’s him with a head kick & does the strut walk outta Vegas pic.twitter.com/K8iE5L17pv — Ricky Harries (@RickyJH85) January 12, 2017 Well, the sports world has started imitating that walk of his and it has been seen on the NFL field, on the NBA court, and even on the ice of the NHL. The only thing is that it was not something created by McGregor as wrestling fans know that Vince McMahon has been doing it for years. When asked about being imitated throughout the sports world at a Q&A session in England this weekend, McGregor smiled and said that “Vince McMahon must be pissed.” At that point, though, the UFC star took it to a different level of trash talk, according to Fox Sports. “I don’t give a f**k about Vince McMahon. I stole that walk and that walk is now mine. Not Vince or any of those [expletive deleted] over in the WWE will do anything about it. That’s my walk. I created that walk. I made that walk.” Now, those are mighty strong words from Conor McGregor who has indeed said that he’s been in talks with WWE about making an appearance at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando this April. While it has been rumored, Metro reported that he did say “the conversations are ongoing” with WWE and that anything is possible. McGregor went on to say that he has even “turned down some things,” but that they’re still trying to work it out. His strong comments toward Vince McMahon and the rest of the WWE superstars could be their way of building things up as April continues to get closer. [Image by WWE] WWE has also worked with former UFC Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey in the past as she appeared at WrestleMania 31. She showed up alongside The Rock and confronted Stephanie McMahon and Triple H in the center of the ring, so, the two companies have ironed out deals before. Things simply need to be worked out and even though McGregor has been extremely disrespectful about and talked down about WWE stars, but never say never as to what money can do. There is that chance that if the price is right, one of the toughest fighters in the world could find himself in a four-sided ring instead of an eight-sided octagon. [Image by Michael Reaves/Getty Images] It isn’t like MMA and UFC fighters haven’t transitioned over to WWE in the past and been very successful. All you have to do is look at Brock Lesnar and what he has done over the years, but the two promotions are never going to fully cross paths. It would take a lot of doing to have a UFC vs. WWE match, but that may never happen in this lifetime. As for Conor McGregor? Unless he is joking around and it’s all a gimmick, his harsh words toward Vince McMahon may cost him future money. [Featured Image by Michael Reaves/Getty Images]