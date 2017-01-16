WWE News: Possible Details For Triple H's WWE Return Revealed For Tonight's 'Raw,' Will He Confront Seth Rollins?

After five months of speculation, Triple H is expected to make his return to WWE television. Triple H hasn’t appeared on WWE television since the Fatal Four Way match between Seth Rollins, Big Cass, Kevin Owens, and Roman Reigns back in August. The Game cost Reigns the match, then he betrayed Rollins, and ensured that the WWE Universal title ended up in the hands of Owens. He hasn’t featured on WWE television since. The WWE Universe has been speculating about Triple H’s return to WWE television and the reasons behind his actions many months ago. Seth Rollins has called him out many times to no response. As Wrestlemania season begins, we know it’s only a matter of time before HHH returns. The WWE Royal Rumble is now less than two weeks away, and Wrestlemania 33 is just around the corner. We know he’ll be getting involved. The real reason why Triple H has not returned to WWE television is because WWE officials wanted to wait for the NFL Playoffs to start and for events like the presidential election to conclude before bringing HHH back to Raw or SmackDown. WWE officials wanted to take advantage of Triple H’s return to help boost the ratings. Apparently, they feel that now is the right time because it’s being reported that HHH is making his return to WWE television tonight on Raw. [Image by WWE] Yesterday, HHH sent out a tweet claiming that he was traveling from Blackpool to London then back to the United States for tonight’s edition of Monday Night Raw in Little Rock. The night was already big enough with Brock Lesnar’s return to WWE television, but it’s being heavily speculated that Triple H will be making his first appearance on Raw in 2017 during the show. If he appears on Raw, will he confront Seth Rollins? A rivalry between Seth Rollins and Triple H is inevitable, but Wrestlemania 33 seems to be the perfect time for The Architect and The Game to battle. It’s been reported that with all the changes being made to the card for Wrestlemania, HHH vs. Rollins may be canceled. WWE has developed a backup plan for Seth Rollins if that is the case, but the natural progression of WWE’s storylines are calling for their match to happen soon. Let’s assume that Seth Rollins vs. Triple H is actually happening at Wrestlemania as planned. HHH making his return tonight on Raw can only mean one of two things. It’s been reported that he could make his WWE return and enter the Royal Rumble. If HHH appears on Raw, it’s plausible that he will announce his entry into the Royal Rumble match. The other option is for Triple H to explain his actions from back in August, which will lead to an in-ring confrontation with Seth Rollins and then their feud can begin slowly. [Image by WWE] Obviously, if Triple H appears on Raw, Seth Rollins is going to confront him. In addition to having so many big stars in the Royal Rumble match, WWE officials will be able to sell the WWE Royal Rumble PPV as the beginning of the Rollins vs. HHH feud. Seth has announced his entry into the Royal Rumble match. Even if HHH doesn’t enter the Royal Rumble, it’s likely he’ll cause Seth Rollins to be eliminated from the match. WWE has waited five months to put HHH back on WWE television, so they aren’t going to have him appear on Raw tonight without there being a solid plan in place heading into the WWE Royal Rumble. As of this writing, we don’t even know if Triple H vs. Seth Rollins is happening at Wrestlemania anymore, so tonight may be a way to put their feud over with early at WWE FastLane, or do something totally unexpected again. [Featured Image by WWE]

