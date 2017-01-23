WWE News: Potential Spoiler On A Surprise Entrant For The 'Royal Rumble'

This year’s WWE Royal Rumble event is shaping up to be one of the most memorable. For many of the events over the years, there are usually only a few names that really have a chance to win it all and headline WrestleMania. However, with names this year such as Goldberg, The Undertaker, Brock Lesnar, Braun Strowman, and Chris Jericho, the expected winner is nowhere near as clear-cut as it has been in the past. Over the past few weeks, Kurt Angle has been one of the hottest topics regarding a WWE appearance. While his departure from TNA last year already sparked some discussion of a possible WWE return, his announcement of being an inductee in the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame did nothing but heighten the suspicion of Angle being in a WWE ring as least one more time. There have been conflicting reports of Angle being a part of the Royal Rumble. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer(h/t EWrestling) indicated that there were no talks of Angle being in the Royal Rumble match. “Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that according to backstage sources in WWE, there have been no talks between the company and Angle regarding the Royal Rumble yet. While WWE could always call someone at the last minute for a surprise appearance, it doesn’t sound like the former WWE Champion will be at the Royal Rumble on 1/29 in San Antonio, TX.” Even Angle himself admitted that he was not planning on being in the match, and the call from WWE for a Hall of Fame induction came as a huge surprise (h/t WrestleZone). “…whether I wrestle or not after this — which is irrelevant right now — I’m just really proud to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. I gave a lot of energy and time to WWE those first seven years, and I’m grateful that they recognized it. “We have not talked about any wrestling. Whether we do or not, that remains to be seen… There are no guarantees. I think right now the most important thing is the Hall of Fame — and I think both sides feel that way.” From recent happenings, it looks like Angle may be stepping back in a WWE ring the first time in 11 years. Per Wrestling News, Angle has canceled a scheduled booking in the United Kingdom to open up his schedule to possibly be a surprise entrant in the 30-man elimination match. As reported by The Courier, Angle was advertised to be a part of the 5 Star Wrestling show on January 28 as a commentator, along with other stars such as Drew McIntrye, Rey Mysterio, Jay Lethal, and PJ Black. This is one day before the Royal Rumble occurs. With less than one week before the Royal Rumble, it seems a bit intentional that WWE is not revealing the full lineup as the company has in times past. With the event being at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, the general consensus is that WWE is building this show up to have a major feel to it. While the Royal Rumble is already one of the most anticipated and exciting events of the year, the loaded card scheduled for this year is certainly giving fans something to look forward to. Even at 48 years old, Kurt Angle has shown from his matches in 2016 that he can still go with the best of them. Although there is virtually no chance of Angle winning the Royal Rumble, fans have enjoyed the surprise entrants just as much as the winner of the match throughout the years. If Angle appears on Sunday, as well as WrestleMania 33, it would be a great way to end his professional wrestling career. [Featured Image By WWE]