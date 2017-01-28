WWE News: Roman Reigns And Seth Rollins Among Match Winners For WWE Show Results In Hobbs, New Mexico

The WWE is preparing for their major pay-per-view on Sunday, but ahead of that, there were a variety of Monday Night Raw superstars on hand for a live house show event in New Mexico. Among the superstars in action were Bayley, Sasha Banks, WWE Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, WWE Cruiserweight Champion Rich Swann, and WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens. Here are the latest WWE results for an exciting live event at the Lea County Event Center in New Mexico as the wrestling superstars get ready to rumble on Sunday in San Antonio, Texas. As Wrestling Inc reported via Sportzpari, the latest WWE event took place Friday night in Hobbs, New Mexico, and featured a card of seven matches in total. The first half of the card featured Sin Cara defeating Curtis Axel, followed by the team of Golden Truth and Big Show defeating The Shining Stars and Titus O’Neil. There also appeared to be a Triple Threat tag team match on the card as the team of Enzo Amore and Big Cass were victorious over New Day and the team of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. It’s unknown if there were any stipulations attached, but it could put the team of Big Cass and Enzo among frontrunners to challenge Cesaro and Sheamus for the tag team titles. Enzo and Cass were winners at WWE’s live event in Hobbs, New Mexico Friday night. [Image by WWE] In addition, Seth Rollins was able to grab a win against the monstrous Braun Strowman, albeit via disqualification. The two have been featured in several matches now since Raw. Braun Strowman still remains among the favorites to win Sunday’s Royal Rumble match in Texas, while Rollins lost his Rumble spot earlier in the week in a match against Sami Zayn. “The Architect” still gave it his all in the ring Friday night and the fans were clearly loving it. #WWEHobbs Instagram Video also from dom_marie32 pic.twitter.com/6u3EZtcQOi — Seth Rollins Fans (@SethRollinsFans) January 28, 2017 On Monday NightRaw, Rollins had a win all but locked up to keep his spot in the Rumble match for Sunday, but due to Triple H’s theme music coming on, it caused enough distraction for Zayn to snatch a small package pinfall. That led to a furious Rollins heading backstage for answers. It seems he still is on the lookout for “The Game” at the New Mexico event. As a fan on Twitter noted, Rollins gave a special “shout out” to Triple H, who may have cost him a headline match at WrestleMania 33. And @WWERollins just did a crotch chop. He’s still calling out @TripleH. #wwehobbs — Tanya (@tanya_sharon) January 28, 2017 The WWE Cruiserweight Champion Rich Swann was also in action and had his title belt on the line. In his latest match, he was able to successfully retain the title in another Triple Threat match on the card. This time around he faced former champion TJ Perkins, as well as his upcoming opponent, Neville. While Swann retained in this match, there have been WWE Royal Rumble rumors and spoilers which suggest Sunday could be a tough match for the champion. Swann has held the title ever since defeating former champion Brian Kendrick on 205 Live in late November, giving Swann a reign of over 60 days as champion, the most so far of any Cruiserweight in the new division. Sasha Banks and Bayley captured key victories in New Mexico ahead of Sunday’s PPV. [Image by WWE] The WWE women were also on hand for a match at the Hobbs, New Mexico, event. In a six-woman tag match, Sasha Banks teamed up with Alicia Fox and Bayley. The trio was able to defeat Charlotte, Dana Brooke, and Nia Jax in the match, which appears a tuneup for several of the women’s wrestlers ahead of the pay-per-view. Banks is scheduled to face Nia Jax in competition for Sunday’s PPV pre-show, while Bayley will attempt to dethrone Charlotte as the WWE Raw Women’s champion. The main event gave fans a look at a preview of Sunday night’s WWE Universal Championship match. It was reported that Roman Reigns defeated Kevin Owens in a non-title match, which gives him the momentum heading towards the Rumble pay-per-view. However, there are plenty of fans betting against Reigns to repeat that win on Sunday night, feeling that Owens will still leave as champ, despite having his friend Chris Jericho locked in a shark cage above the ring. A fan video from Twitter shows Reigns able to hit a Superman Punch from off the ropes just before hitting a spear to crash Owens through a table. Here’s a quick glimpse of @WWERomanReigns vs @FightOwensFight in #WWEHobbs pic.twitter.com/1gTquo7BG5 — Smart Marks Podcast (@Smart_Marks) January 28, 2017 Owens now has a reign of 151 days as Universal Champion, far surpassing Finn Balor’s one-day reign which came to a crashing halt due to his shoulder injury at SummerSlam. That continues to raise speculation that Balor could be a surprise winner at Sunday’s 30-man Royal Rumble match, with eight spots remaining in the field of contenders. However, there are plenty of other potential winners in the match, including Strowman, Goldberg, Undertaker, or Brock Lesnar, making for an exciting upcoming pay-per-view in San Antonio. Pro wrestling fans, were you in attendance for the latest WWE house show in Hobbs, New Mexico, on Friday night? What was your favorite match and reaction to the latest winners? [Featured Image by WWE]