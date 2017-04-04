WWE News: Roman Reigns Believes 'Monday Night Raw' Boos Was A Big Achievement For Him

Roman Reigns received the loudest boos of his career when he came out and opened the post-WrestleMania Monday Night Raw episode last night. However, when it was all said and done, Roman believes it was a success for him and his character in the WWE. When a fan mentioned on Twitter that they would love to hear a shoot interview about his feelings about the moment, Reigns actually responded. In the response, Roman Reigns bragged that it was the loudest segment of Monday Night Raw. He also claimed that it might have been the loudest segment in the last two decades and bragged that he could have stood there for another 15 minutes and it wouldn’t have died down. For those who missed the post-WrestleMania Monday Night Raw episode, the show opened with the fans chanting “Undertaker” over and over again, in respect for the apparent retirement of The Undertaker after he lost to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33. After that, the fans started to chant “Roman sucks.” Then, Roman Reigns music hit and he walked slowly out to the ring. The post-WrestleMania Monday Night Raw fans were relentless. They were alternating chants, such as the Matt Hardy “Delete” chants, “You Suck” chants, “Go Away” chants, and a number of profanity-laced chants at him. Everytime that Roman Reigns tried to speak, the fans would get louder to drown him out. After almost 10 minutes went by of Roman Reigns trying to talk and the fans were so loud that he couldn’t say anything at all. While the past two years have seen half the fans booing him and half the fans cheering him, the only sounds heard on Monday Night Raw were WWE fans booing him loudly. [Image by WWE] Finally, Roman Reigns simply said five words – “this is my yard now” – and then dropped the mic and walked out. It was nuclear white heat and the fans in Orlando hated Roman Reigns, something he is taking pride in. There was even one moment in the ring where he mouthed that the fans were “eating out of his hands.” There is one big question now. Triple H has said that Roman Reigns was already a heel in the WWE, the company just worked it differently than they have in the past. Now, if Roman Reigns comes out next week and just starts acting like a babyface again, this entire monster heat might be destroyed. With his comments on Twitter, it sounds like Reigns might not want to stop now. There were also two other moments on the show that the fans cut loose on Roman Reigns. When Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar came out to talk about future contenders, Heyman listed Seth Rollins and both Hardy Boyz as possible contenders to the WWE Universal Championship. However, Heyman usually has fans eating out of his hands but when he mentioned Roman Reigns as who Brock Lesnar wanted next, the fans turned on him fast. Roman and Brock are the only two men to beat The Undertaker at WrestleMania and Heyman said that would be the best match for Lesnar. The fans disagreed and the WWE sent out Braun Strowman instead to let Brock Lesnar know he was there. [Image by WWE] Finally, Vince McMahon came out on the show to a huge ovation. He was out to introduce the new general manager for Monday Night Raw in Kurt Angle. However, before he could make his announcement clear, the fans interrupted him to chant that Roman Reigns sucks. McMahon looked a little agitated and made the comment that must be how they feel before moving on. There was little chance that the WWE would turn Roman Reigns heel with the amount of money that he brings in with merchandise sales. There was also the fact that keeping him as a face makes him more interesting on social media and YouTube. If the fans at the post-WrestleMania Monday Night Raw are any indication, the WWE Universe might not allow Roman Reigns to stay a babyface. [Featured Image by WWE]