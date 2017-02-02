WWE News: Roman Reigns vs. Undertaker In Danger Due To Injury

The plans for WrestleMania seem to be changing by the day. Original WWE rumors had Undertaker vs. John Cena and Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman for two major matches on the show. However, the Cena vs. Undertaker match was called off because Vince McMahon allegedly wanted to think about the future and that future was Roman Reigns. As a result, as the Royal Rumble card, Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker was both set up and put in danger at the same time. Roman eliminated Undertaker and then arrogantly told the Phenom that this was his yard now. That easily sets up a match with Reigns as the clear heel. However, What Culture reported today that Undertaker left the Royal Rumble injured and might not be recovered from his hip surgery. It makes sense that Vince McMahon could believe that Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns could be huge for the future, especially if he turns Roman heel and has him start to act more like a villain leading up to and after beating Undertaker at WrestleMania. [Image by WWE] There is no one else that Roman Reigns could pull this off against that would have the same impact. There were rumors that John Cena could have done the same thing, working as a heel against Undertaker, but there is little chance the WWE will ever turn Cena heel. Undertaker, 52, entered the Royal Rumble as the 29th out of 30 WWE superstars and eliminated two faces (Sami Zayn and Goldberg) and two heels (Baron Corbin and The Miz) before Roman Reigns eliminated him from behind. The word is that, despite the short time in the actual match, Undertaker might have reinjured his surgically repaired hip. That could be tough for the WWE because there is also a chance that Seth Rollins misses WrestleMania for the second year in a row. Last year, Rollins was out after tearing up his knee. Fox Sports reported today that Seth Rollins has revealed that he legitimately reinjured his knee on Monday Night Raw during the Samoa Joe attack. If Undertaker is hurt too bad to compete at WrestleMania and Seth Rollins is out as well, that will delete two of the three biggest matches on the big show. Seth Rollins is supposed to fight Triple H at WrestleMania to wrap up a storyline that started last year when Triple H helped Kevin Owens win the Universal Championship by betraying Rollins. [Image by WWE] The other main events were looking to be Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns and Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar. Other rumored WWE matches for WrestleMania include Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton, Chris Jericho vs. Kevin Owens, a four-way with Charlotte, Bayley, Sasha Banks, and Nia Jax, a John Cena match, and something for the minor titles. Roman Reigns was set up for a huge moment, especially if the Undertaker match is seriously in motion. Honestly, while a Seth Rollins injury could kill his chances to complete his storyline against Triple H, Undertaker is probably going to wrestle no matter what as long as the hip injury is not that severe. RELATED WWE REPORTS BY THE INQUISITR Lucha Underground Netflix Deal To Start February 15 WWE Spoilers: Part Time Star Expected To Win Major Title Heading Into ‘WrestleMania’ WWE News: Jerry Lawler Says Dolph Ziggler Caused His Heart Attack WWE News: Conor McGregor Says WWE Talks Are Still Ongoing Despite Turning Down Earlier Offer WWE News: Roman Reigns Given Advice From Bill Goldberg Heading Into ‘Royal Rumble’ Undertaker has very few WrestleMania matches left in his career. Putting over someone like Roman Reigns is something that should happen if the WWE wants to use him to build the stars of the future. If the unthinkable does happen, without an Undertaker match, there is still a chance the WWE could return to the idea of Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman. Nothing will be decided until the WWE decides the severity of the Undertaker injury, but expect Roman Reigns in a huge WrestleMania match no matter who he faces. [Featured Image by WWE]