WWE News: Roman Reigns Won't Enter the WWE Royal Rumble Match, Will He Win the WWE Universal Title Instead?

At WWE Roadblock: End of the Line, Roman Reigns defeated Kevin Owens by disqualification after Chris Jericho interfered in the match, which forced the decision. Although Reigns won the match, the champion’s advantage meant that Owens retained the WWE Universal Champion. However, it was announced on Raw the next night that Roman will receive his rematch with Owens at the WWE Royal Rumble PPV next month. The opportunity for Roman Reigns to become a “double champion” is still on the table if he can defeat Kevin Owens at the WWE Royal Rumble. There is a lot of speculation about WWE’s plans for the WWE Universal title heading into Wrestlemania 33. Since Roman Reigns still holds the United States Championship, much of the WWE Universe is wondering what WWE officials have planned for “The Road to Wrestlemania 33.” Kevin Owens could lose the WWE Universal title to Reigns and fall into a feud with Chris Jericho, which has been building for the past few months. It’s been reported that Roman Reigns could be defending the United States title against Braun Strowman at Wrestlemania. The latter’s actions on Raw this week may be the first shot fired in their feud for the grandest stage of them all. WWE television is implying that is the direction. [Image by WWE] However, a new report is claiming that WWE officials are planning Strowman vs. Reigns for Wrestlemania, but their match could be for the WWE Universal title after Braun Strowman wins the WWE Royal Rumble match. That would also mean Roman will be winning the title from Kevin Owens on the same night. If those results become a reality, something will have to be done with the United States title before Wrestlemania. It’s been rumored that WWE will be making some major changes to the United States Championship after Wrestlemania 33. Apparently, Vince McMahon believes the US title’s appearance looks outdated, which is a big reason why the title hasn’t been featured on Raw as it should be. WWE officials are expected to redesign the title in 2017. In the short term, the fans want to know if it will stay on the shoulder of Roman Reigns? Needless to say, many of WWE’s creative plans for Wrestlemania are going to be heavily influenced by their decision to put the WWE Universal Championship on Roman Reigns or not. As of this writing, most of the information is based only on speculation. That was before another report revealed something new about the WWE Royal Rumble match. [Image by WWE] According to that report, Roman Reigns isn’t scheduled to participate in the WWE Royal Rumble match. If that is true, he very well could be winning the WWE Universal Championship during the PPV. Either that, or Braun Strowman will interfere, “injure” him, and ensure he can’t enter the WWE Royal Rumble match. Currently, the WWE Universe is expecting Roman to participate and he’s already a favorite to have the most eliminations in the match. It seems for better or worse, Reigns will remain the United States Champion no matter what happens at the WWE Royal Rumble PPV. There are just a lot of different ways WWE officials could book the event and send WWE programming onto “The Road to Wrestlemania” with a huge moment. Don’t forget that the company will be hosting the WWE Royal Rumble in the Alamodome in San Antonio. It is expected to be one of the biggest WWE PPVs in history. The powers that be will book some big moments for the show and Raw’s top prize changing hands is a possibility. It can’t be overstated how important the match between Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns will be during the WWE Royal Rumble PPV. [Featured Image by WWE]

