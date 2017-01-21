WWE News: Roman Reigns 'WrestleMania' Opponent Continues To Change

For the past few months, most WWE insiders claimed that the company was moving towards a Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman match for WrestleMania. Strowman has been built as an unstoppable monster and has been putting on good matches with names like Seth Rollins and Sami Zayn. However, Forbes reports that Vince McMahon might have gotten cold feet when it comes to putting Braun Strowman in the main event at WrestleMania. The site reports that McMahon doesn’t believe that Braun is ready for a main event match at WrestleMania against Roman Reigns. That is not good news for Strowman. As many sites, such as Wrestling Inc, reported last year, the idea was for Braun Strowman to fight Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania and the WWE even set up the angle at the Royal Rumble last year. However, the WWE got cold feet then too and put Brock against Dean Ambrose and Braun never wrestled on the show at all. Meanwhile, Roman Reigns fought Triple H for the world title. If the WWE gets cold feet on Braun Strowman against Roman Reigns this year, it might not look good for the big man. There were some light rumors that he might fight Undertaker, but that was apparently scrapped as well. Interestingly, Fox Sports reported that Vince McMahon also seems to have nixed the John Cena vs. Undertaker match as well, which puts the entire card up in the air. [Image by WWE] The fact remains that Vince McMahon still sees Roman Reigns as his top priority and he wants the big man in a huge match at WrestleMania, possibly for the Universal Championship. The reasons for canceling John Cena vs. Undertaker is that the WWE might want to look at long-term viability rather than short-term interest in the match this year. So, what does that leave for Roman Reigns? One thing to take into consideration is that John Cena might still need an opponent for the big show. While Roman Reigns is on Monday Night Raw and John Cena is on SmackDown Live, there is a small chance they could fight at WrestleMania, a co-branded show. However, that would probably eliminate the Universal Championship. Another idea is the Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar match. There is almost no doubt that those two men will fight once again at WrestleMania but could the WWE possibly make it a three-way with Reigns? That could help hide Goldberg’s in-ring deficiencies as well as maybe put the title on the line in the match as well if Roman is the champion. [Image by WWE] There is also the idea that Roman Reigns could fight The Undertaker. Yes, Undertaker is a SmackDown Live star but he is someone who does whatever he wants, as he showed when he appeared on Monday Night Raw this week to announce his entrance into the Royal Rumble. If Undertaker wins the Royal Rumble, it could set him up to fight for the world title and what if he chooses the Universal Championship and Roman Reigns? Undertaker could put over Roman Reigns as he prepares for retirement and it could give the WWE a chance to turn Roman heel if he beats Undertaker at the biggest show of the year. RELATED WWE REPORTS BY THE INQUISITR WWE News: Triple H Confirms WWE Women’s Tournament For WWE Network WWE News: Jerry Lawler Returning For 2017 ‘Royal Rumble’ WWE News: Roman Reigns Is First Babyface To Win ‘PWI’ Most Hated Wrestler Award WWE Stars Remember The Life of Superfly Jimmy Snuka WWE Rumors: Former Champion Set To Return On ‘SmackDown Live’ This Week There is just over two months left before WrestleMania and a lot will be decided next weekend at the Royal Rumble. However, the word is that Vince McMahon is undecided on a lot when it comes to the card, including Roman Reigns fate. Time is running out for the WWE to finally pull the trigger on the big show. [Featured Image by WWE]