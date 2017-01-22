WWE News: Samoa Joe Will Face The Undertaker at 'Wrestlemania 33'

Many WWE superstars have been rumored to face The Undertaker at Wrestlemania 33, but Samoa Joe may be the only one who is good enough to not only face The Deadman on the grandest stage of them all but beat him. The WWE Royal Rumble has become one of the most highly anticipated events in WWE history. A lot of that has to do with the amount of speculation heading into the PPV and the unpredictability of the card. The Royal Rumble match may be the most stacked in history, and there are many big stories happening all in the same match. For instance, The Undertaker will be wrestling for the first time since Wrestlemania 32 back in April of last year. The WWE Universe continues to speculate if his rivalry for Wrestlemania 33 will begin during the PPV. Nothing is confirmed, so the rumor mill continues to spin heading into the event. Elsewhere, the former NXT Champion Samoa Joe is expected to finally make his WWE main roster debut during the WWE Royal Rumble. The assumption is that he will be one of 30 men in the Royal Rumble match, and many people are speculating that he may be the last man standing. Those are just two of the big stories headed into the PPV, but the bigger story may be what WWE officials have planned for afterward. [Image by WWE] Samoa Joe is expected to receive a monster push on WWE television after his debut. The specifics have not been confirmed, but the rumors are claiming that a feud between John Cena and Joe could be happening at Wrestlemania. Just as Cena and AJ Styles have shown the WWE Universe over the past year, there is a lot of unwritten history between John Cena and Joe. A match between the two at Wrestlemania could be great. Of course, other ideas have been discussed for Samoa Joe heading into Wrestlemania 33. More recently, an interview with Shawn Michaels revealed that HBK would have enjoyed wrestling Joe during his days in the ring. It’s a shame that a match like that can no longer come to fruition. Despite all the rumors, WWE may be planning for Samoa Joe to face another WWE Legend at Wrestlemania 33 in another possibly great match. According to a new report, WWE could be setting up Samoa Joe to face The Undertaker at Wrestlemania 33 in Orlando. The possibility is exciting and intriguing, especially because it’s a match that a lot of WWE fans never thought they’d see. Not only that, but it’s a matchup many fans haven’t thought about before. If WWE officials are planning Samoa Joe vs. Undertaker, it would be something career defining for both wrestlers. [Image by WWE] It’s been rumored that Samoa Joe will receive a monster push when he debuts on WWE television. That may seem obvious, but a match with The Undertaker on the grandest stage of them all is about as big as it gets. A lot of WWE fans may be unfamiliar with Joe, but establishing him as a top heel against The Deadman would be a perfect way to build his name with WWE. Some people forget that Samoa Joe is a fifteen-year veteran. That immediately gives him enough credibility to be able to handle a match with Undertaker and be a threat to win. It’s a longshot that WWE officials would be willing to let Joe defeat The Deadman at Wrestlemania, but it would go down as one of the biggest wins in WWE history. Samoa Joe would immediately be a threat to anyone else on the WWE roster, including Brock Lesnar. Samoa Joe would be a made man in WWE. Wrestlemania 33 could prove to be The Undertaker’s final match on the grandest stage of them all. Is there a better way to go out than to put over a performer the caliber of Samoa Joe? Even having a match against The Undertaker at Wrestlemania would be enough to elevate Joe into the WWE world title picture. Joe vs. Undertaker could be the reason why WWE canceled Cena vs. Undertaker. If so, WWE officials may catch lightning in a bottle. [Featured Image by WWE]