WWE News: Shawn Michaels Interested In Potential Match With Samoa Joe

Shawn Michaels has sworn up and down over the past six years that he won’t wrestle another match again, but there is always an exception. With the WWE Royal Rumble coming to San Antonio, The Heartbreak Kid has been the focus of some rumors about a potential return to the ring for the event. It’s been six years since his last match, and he’s getting older, but the WWE Universe would still love to see him in one more match. Unfortunately for the WWE Universe, he isn’t interested in another match for a variety of reasons. The gist is that HBK doesn’t feel that another match will be special to him. Also, he doesn’t want to take a spot away from the current WWE roster because he knew what it was like in their shoes to see older guys come back. Recently, there was a lot of speculation about Shawn Michaels returning for one more match in WWE with AJ Styles. Those rumors have been turned down, but both HBK and Styles admitted that it would be a lot of fun. However, the WWE Hall of Famer recently admitted that even if he were to return to WWE for just one more match, it wouldn’t be against AJ Styles, Seth Rollins, or anyone else the WWE Universe would expect. [Image by WWE] During a recent interview with ESPN, Shawn Michaels claimed there isn’t an itch for him to scratch when it comes to getting back into the ring. If there were an itch, he’d want Samoa Joe to be his opponent: “I look at Samoa Joe and I’ve told him a number of times that I see his stuff at NXT and think to myself, ‘Man, I could have a great deal of fun with you.’ He’s a guy I have sort of enjoyed, and one of those sleeper guys that no one talks about. We have contrasting styles. I get that everybody wants to see me and AJ or Seth or Dolph [Ziggler]. From my standpoint, I think really telling a great story out there [is most important]. I could do it with a guy like Samoa Joe. His stuff looks really good, and sometimes he just looks like he’s beating the tar out of somebody.” Samoa Joe has been wrestling all over the world for almost twenty years. It wasn’t until he made the jump to NXT that he began to get the recognition and appreciation from the WWE Universe he deserves. Samoa Joe has found great success with WWE, but his debut on WWE’s main roster is imminent. In fact, he’s expected to make his debut during the WWE Royal Rumble PPV in San Antonio. WWE will change forever when Joe makes his WWE debut. [Image by WWE] On paper, Samoa Joe vs. Shawn Michaels is an extremely interesting match because the two men have such different styles, but they’re both so talented and experienced that they could mesh together in a unique way to create some great matches. Like HBK said, “They could have a great deal of fun together.” The Heartbreak Kid vs. The Samoan Submission Machine wouldn’t be everyone’s choice for a dream match, but it’s an interesting matchup not many people have thought about before. It’s unfortunate that the WWE Universe won’t have the chance to see such a unique matchup, but Joe’s upcoming debut on WWE’s main roster will give them the opportunity to see some other dream matches inside a WWE ring for the first time. For instance, there have been reports about Samoa Joe challenging John Cena for the WWE Championship sooner rather than later. Samoa Joe and AJ Styles have wrestled all over the globe, but watching them again inside a WWE ring or at Wrestlemania could be something special. As for Shawn Michaels, the ship may have sailed for good on his wrestling career, but that doesn’t mean the possibilities aren’t still interesting. [Featured Image by WWE]