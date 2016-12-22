WWE News: Stephanie McMahon Thinks Ronda Rousey Would Fit Perfectly In The WWE

At WrestleMania 31, Stephanie McMahon and Triple H were in the ring and finished insulting and dismissing Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. After, Stephanie told The Rock to leave “her ring.” The Rock did leave but then stopped in front of UFC star Ronda Rousey, who was standing in the first row. Ronda Rousey then jumped over the railing and joined The Rock in the ring. What followed was a moment where Ronda Rousey hip tossed Triple H and then locked an armbar on Stephanie McMahon. In an interview with USA Today, Stephanie McMahon said that Ronda Rousey brought some magic with her to the event and that is why the crowd responded so well to her appearance there. “The moment was awe inspiring. Our business works the best when there is magic and energy in the air, and Ronda’s presence brought that. With a guest appearance like Ronda’s, to work best it has to be genuine and authentic. “Pop culture is a huge strategy for WWE, our storylines are reflective of what’s happening in the world and what’s popular. In sports, it doesn’t get much more popular than Ronda.” Stephanie McMahon then went on to say that he would welcome Ronda Rousey with open arms if she decided to join the WWE. According to Stephanie McMahon, Ronda Rousey is the total package. [Image by WWE] She compared Ronda Rousey to Muhammad Ali, who said he developed his trash talking by watching professional wrestling. McMahon also pointed out the nickname “Rowdy” Ronda Rousey, something that Rousey said she borrowed from Rowdy Roddy Piper. Ronda also had a group of UFC stars known as the Four Horsewomen. The talk about Ronda Rousey and the WWE might heat up after her next UFC fight. On Dec. 30, Ronda Rousey will step into the Octagon and battle Amanda Nunes in a fight for the women’s bantamweight championship. That was a title that was created for Rousey and she is still the only person to successfully defend the belt. [Image by WWE] Ronda Rousey lost the belt to Holly Holm last November, her first loss ever in the UFC. Rousey has not fought since then. Holm lost the title to Miesha Tate in her first title defense. Tate lost the title to Nunes in her first title defense. Now, if Ronda Rousey wins on Dec. 30, she will still be the only person to have successfully defended the belt. It also might be the final fight for Ronda Rousey in the UFC. ESPN reported that rumors have circulated that Ronda Rousey is ready to step away from the UFC, even if she wins the title. Ronda has Hollywood calling her and has already appeared in a number of big movies. There is also her love for the WWE and her own confession that she wants to do more with the company. RELATED WWE REPORTS BY THE INQUISITR WWE News: John Cena Returns Next Week to SmackDown Live WWE News: Vince McMahon Came Up With Sasha Banks Tapping Out In Iron Man Match WWE News: UFC Star Paige VanZant Interested In The WWE WWE News: The Braun Strowman Road To WrestleMania Begins WWE News: Roman Reigns Getting Another Universal Title Shot At Royal Rumble There were a lot of WWE rumors that the company wanted to see Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania in 2017. However, things have changed. The Inquisitr reported that Vince McMahon is really high on Bayley and wants to make her the big face of the women’s division after WrestleMania, and could mean her beating Charlotte at the event. However, WWE insider Dave Meltzer said that the WWE is not giving up on Sasha Banks either. In a tweet, Meltzer said that Sasha Banks will have a big match at WrestleMania and one wonders if that match could be against someone like Ronda Rousey. The WWE wants Ronda Rousey and there is no better place to show up than WrestleMania. [Featured Image by WWE]

