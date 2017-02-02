WWE News: Steve Austin Rips The Rock: 'Didn't Know When To Go Home'

For years, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and The Rock battled over the Intercontinental Title and later in their careers, over the world title. It has been a long time since they faced off in a match and chances are, they never will again. Despite all the time that has passed, there still appear to be some of those old feelings still sneaking around. Now, Austin has decided to call out The Rock for his appearance at WrestleMania 32 last year. Even though they aren’t main attractions in the ring anymore, Austin and The Rock still have a lot of appeal and can draw the big crowds. They both appeared at WrestleMania 32 last year, but in rather different ways. Austin appeared with Mick Foley and Shawn Michaels to head down to the ring and take out the League of Nations. The crowd absolutely loved the segment and it was made even more complete after they demolished The New Day just to add to all of the fun. [Image by WWE] Later on in the night, The Rock headed out to the ring and delivered a promo which brought out The Wyatt Family, as recapped by the official website of WWE. Rock talked for quite a long time before the Wyatts headed out and he ended up defeating Erick Rowan, but that promo is what Austin thinks was the problem. Steve Austin was recently a guest on Entertainment Tonight‘s “Under The Influence,” and he discussed a number of topics including the most embarrassing thing he has ever seen from The Rock. Well, Austin went straight to WrestleMania 32 when he went out to the ring and delivered a promo that just didn’t seem to have an end. “It was WrestleMania a couple of years ago…his segment lasted about 30 minutes. And, you could feel the energy just draining out of 100,000 people. Now, The Rock is probably my most favorite opponent of all time. We had some epic feuds and epic battles, angles…he’s a very dear friend. I got to call him out on that. Rock, you sucked all the energy out of that building. And he’s the most electrifying guy in sports entertainment and he’s the biggest movie star in the world right now, but that one time Rock, you didn’t know when to go home when you should have.” Of course, this was all in good fun as Austin confirmed that the two are still very good friend and have nothing bad to truly say about one another. Still, they know the wrestling business better than anyone out there, and he felt it right to let The Rock know that he really should have stopped talking. [Image by WWE] The Rock’s match with Erick Rowan at WrestleMania 32 lasted all of six seconds before “The Great One” picked up the win. Of course, The Wyatt Family decided to outnumber The Rock which brought out John Cena to help out his former enemy and leave the fans to a standing ovation. While “Stone Cold” has said he is officially done in the ring, there is always the chance that WWE will bring him back for special appearances and events. The Rock likely still has a few matches left in him, but with his busy schedule, one never knows when they will see him actually wrestle. Unfortunately, another match in the epic feud between Rock and “Stone Cold” will probably never happen at WrestleMania or anywhere. “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and The Rock are two wrestling legends and will remain in WWE history books forever. They had some of the most heated promos and the most brutal matches, but they’ll be friends for life. Austin calling out Rock for his far-too-long promo at WrestleMania 32 is just his way of still being able to bust the chops of one of his biggest enemies during their time in the ring and fighting over titles. [Featured Image by WWE]